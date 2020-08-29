UNCTAD talks its forecast for investment in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Given the close economic ties that Turkmenistan has with its region, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) expects a similar level of investment in the country as in the region, Chief of UNCTAD Astrit Sulstarova told Trend.

There is no information available for the amount of planned investment in Turkmenistan for this year, Sulstarova noted adding that uncertainties about forecasting are huge this year. However, UNCTAD expects decline in the foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows of transition economies.

Talking about Turkmenistan’s FDI last year, Sulstarova said: "UNCTAD estimated the year 2019 FDI inflows of Turkmenistan at $2.1 billion, which is 9 percent more than in 2018 ($1.9 billion)."

There is no detailed report about the sectoral breakdown of FDI inflows. Individual FDI projects target mostly natural gas, and to a lesser degree, textile and food production, telecommunications and financial services, he added.

As reported, Turkmenistan is interested in attracting investments. The investment policy carried out by Turkmenistan creates new work places and allows to improve the living conditions of Turkmenistan’s citizens.

The main form of foreign investment in Turkmenistan is direct investment. Foreign direct investments can improve technical level of enterprises, increase the competitiveness of products and allow manufacturers to enter international markets.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva