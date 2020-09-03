Baku Stock Exchange to hold another auction for Finance Ministry's mid-term bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.3

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on placement of 20 million manat ($11.7 million) worth state medium-term bonds of the Ministry of Finance on September 8, Trend reports referring to BSE.

The bids will be filed during the auction from 11:00 (GMT+4) to 12:30 in accordance with BSE’s trade regulations.

Bonds with face value of 100 manat ($58.8), a circulation period of 1,092 days and a yield of 9 percent will be offered at the auction.

The interest payment dates for the bonds are March 9, 2021; September 7, 2021; March 8, 2022; September 6, 2022; March 7, 2023; and September 5, 2023.

PASHA Capital Investment Company is underwriter on issuing of the state bonds of the Ministry of Finance.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept.3)

