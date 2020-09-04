Money transfers to Georgia up in July 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Georgia received $188.7 million from abroad in July 2020, which is 22.1 percent ($34.2 million) more than the amount transferred in July 2019, Trend reports referring to National Bank of Georgia (NBG).

Some 94.6 percent of the total money transfers from abroad came from 18 largest partner countries, with the volume of transfers from these countries each exceeding $1 million.

As reported, Italy, Russia and the US were the largest remittance senders in Georgia. In July 2020, Georgia received $40.40 million from Russia, $28.04 million from Italy, and $22.43 million from the US.

The other countries regularly sending money transfers to Georgia in July 2020 included Greece – $20.22 million,Germany – $6.94 million, Spain - $4.95 million,France – $2.76 million, Poland – $2.61 million,UK - $1.68 million,Cyprus - $1.37 million,Ireland - $1.37 million,Israel – $14.08 million, Turkey – $11.22 million,Ukraine – $9.79 million, Azerbaijan – $6.03 million,Canada - $1.90 million, and Kazakhstan - $1.42 million.

In July 2020, remittances from Georgia totaled $22.2 million, which is a 15.6-percent increase year-on-year.

