Iranian currency rates for September 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official foreign exchange rate for September 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased compared to September 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,722 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 5 Iranian rial on September 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,772 55,972 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,991 46,043 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,805 4,807 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,712 4,735 1 Danish krone DKK 6,683 6,673 1 Indian rupee INR 574 574 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,256 137,434 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,322 25,377 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,533 39,525 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,151 32,147 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,191 28,401 1 South African rand ZAR 2,532 2,498 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,647 5,684 1 Russian ruble RUB 558 557 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,533 3,495 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,595 30,750 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,776 30,828 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,547 49,542 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,270 2,271 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,665 35,704 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,806 30,748 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,138 6,150 100 Thai baths THB 133,767 134,103 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,126 10,140 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,369 35,388 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,722 49,652 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,982 10,007 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,645 13,673 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,847 2,841 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,910 15,647 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,471 86,590 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,087 4,076 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 268,690 rials, and the price of $1 is 225,209 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 259,441 rials, and the price of $1 is 205,488 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 224,000-227,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 267,000-270,000 rials.