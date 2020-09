Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.5

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 54.995 manats (1.6 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,329.5265 manats, which is 1.2 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Aug. 24 3,287.367 August 31 3,347.4785 Aug. 25 3,287.163 September 1 3,377.6705 Aug. 26 3,271.234 September 2 3,336.4625 Aug. 27 3,303.874 September 3 3,293.5375 Aug. 28 3,304.188 September 4 3,292.4835 Average weekly 3,290.7652 Average weekly 3,329.5265

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan declined by 2.1532 manats (by 4.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 47.1819 manats, which is 3.7 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Aug. 24 45.067 August 31 47.6136 Aug. 25 45.1355 September 1 48.7747 Aug. 26 44.7047 September 2 47.5609 Aug. 27 46.2006 September 3 46.4999 Aug. 28 46.4517 September 4 45.4604 Average weekly 45.5119 Average weekly 47.1819

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 67.5325 manats (4.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,575.1044 manats, which is 0.2 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Aug. 24 1,562.538 August 31 1,594.2175 Aug. 25 1,574.243 September 1 1,611.906 Aug. 26 1,574.353 September 2 1,594.0135 Aug. 27 1,587.8 September 3 1,548.7 Aug. 28 1,592.101 September 4 1,526.685 Average weekly 1,578.207 Average weekly 1,575.1044

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan spiked by 155.8135 manats (4.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,851.6526 manats, which is 3.9 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Aug. 24 3,663.016 August 31 3,773.8215 Aug. 25 3,715.614 September 1 3,888.3845 Aug. 26 3,702.039 September 2 3,840.096 Aug. 27 3,718.614 September 3 3,826.326 Aug. 28 3,738.496 September 4 3,929.635 Average weekly 3,707.5558 Average weekly 3,851.6526

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni