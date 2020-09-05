Interest rates on government securities decline in Georgia

Finance 5 September 2020 22:03 (UTC+04:00)
Interest rates on government securities decline in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

In June, the monetary policy rate was 8.25 percent in Georgia, Trend reports referring to National Bank of Georgia (NBG).

In the second quarter of 2020, interest rates on government securities declined, which was partly due to a decrease in the monetary policy rate.

According to NBG, the difference between long-term and short-term interest rates increased slightly compared to the previous quarter. This indicator remains low, mainly due to increased confidence in monetary instruments and the predictability of interest rates.

The interest rate on deposits in the national currency increased by 0.3 percentage points to 9.9 percent in June compared to March, while the interest rate on deposits in foreign currency did not change significantly and amounted to 2.9 percent.

Interest rates on mortgage and consumer loans in lari have tightened slightly. With regard to corporate lending, the banking sector is expected to see a slight decrease in interest rates in the next quarter.

Retail lending rates rose in June versus March, while corporate lending flows did not change significantly. In particular, the interest rate on retail loans increased by 1.5 percentage points, on loans to small and medium-sized businesses - by 0.3 percentage points to 10.2 percent, and the interest rate on corporate loans decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 8.8 percent. The average interest rate on loans to legal entities in local and foreign currency decreased slightly.

Representatives of the banking sector do not expect significant changes in interest rates on loans in foreign currency, said NBG.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Recoveries from COVID-19 in Israel surpass 100,000
Recoveries from COVID-19 in Israel surpass 100,000
Tesla in talks with Israel's Direct Insurance
Tesla in talks with Israel's Direct Insurance
30 Israeli &quot;red&quot; towns to enter lockdown
30 Israeli "red" towns to enter lockdown
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan Defense Minister attended the closing ceremony of International Army Games-2020 (PHOTO) Society 22:44
Volume of tea leaves purchased from farmers in Iran announced Business 22:31
Azerbaijani MPs present football uniforms to IDP school children (VIDEO) Politics 22:04
Interest rates on government securities decline in Georgia Finance 22:03
Iran boosts volume of transits via Chabahar port Business 21:54
Cargo shipment data via Turkish Kocaeli port disclosed Transport 21:34
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani agricultural sector's financing Business 21:22
Azerbaijani servicemen will not participate in Caucasus-2020 exercises - Defense Ministry Politics 21:04
Livestock and poultry sale significantly down in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 21:03
Iran Khodro Industrial Group expands its manufacturing Business 20:39
Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss issues of expanding military cooperation Politics 20:34
Iran's saffron exports up Business 20:21
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on September 6 Oil&Gas 19:53
German ambassador to Georgia: Observation of 2020 elections in Georgia should be as strong and comprehensive as possible Georgia 19:21
EEC eyes to grant Uzbekistan observer status Uzbekistan 19:11
Iranian ambassador: one group of Iranians returned to Iran from Azerbaijan Society 19:07
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to rise again Finance 19:01
Azerbaijani president awards "Dostlug" order to Igor Sechin Politics 19:01
Cargo shipment data via Turkish Izmir port announced Transport 18:51
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Brazil Politics 18:45
Azerbaijan Defense Minister watchs final stage of the "Tank Biathlon" contest (PHOTO) Politics 18:41
Sedan production grows in Iran Iran 18:31
France expects more severe COVID cases in next 15 days Europe 18:09
Uzbekistan to stop liquefied gas export to Tajikistan Oil&Gas 17:34
Azerbaijan confirms 146 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:51
FAO to launch smart farming project in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:41
Export of Azerbaijani products to Kazakhstan grows Business 16:34
USAID talks about current projects to support women's entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan Business 15:47
IKEA's shopping centers arm buys San Francisco mall in its first US real estate deal Europe 14:55
LPG transshipment figures via Turkey's ports revealed Transport 14:45
Uzbekneftegaz JSC to buy geological equipment via tender Tenders 14:41
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical LLC to buy pump and compressor pipes via tender Tenders 14:40
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 5 Society 14:38
Kazakhstan to improve measures to counter shadow economy Business 14:37
Turkmenistan to increase carpet production Business 14:33
Airport in Uzbekistan to purchase anti-icing fluid via tender Tenders 14:31
Georgia sends invitations to international organizations and institutions to observe country’s elections Georgia 14:29
Price of chemical fertilizers increases in Iran Business 14:20
Iran to supply its military needs domestically Business 14:16
Turkmenistan increases production in agro-industrial sector Business 14:10
Energy Ministry: New power supply facilities commissioned in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 13:34
New facilities launched at Uzbekistan’s North Mubarek field Oil&Gas 13:23
Fishing tourism developing in Azerbaijan Tourism 13:12
Azerbaijan's AzerGold to purchase spare parts for generators via tender Tenders 12:41
USAID Supports Delivery of Food and Hygiene Supplies for 3,500 Vulnerable Families by Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (PHOTO) Society 12:38
Over 60 parties register for 2020 parliamentary elections in Georgia Georgia 12:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 12:23
New school year starts in Iran Society 12:14
Azerbaijani oil price continues to go down Finance 12:05
Turkmenistan reveals statistics of construction sector Construction 12:04
Azerbaijani President's support of Turkey will become example of unity in Turkic world - professor Politics 11:50
Volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Iran increases Business 11:36
Uzbekistan eyes to integrate industrial production with science Uzbekistan 11:33
Iranian steel exporters should get license to export Business 11:26
Volume of foreign trade turnover in Turkmenistan grows Business 11:23
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 37 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:18
Azerbaijan's Aztelecom expanding countrywide telecommunication network ICT 11:11
India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge Other News 11:00
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:00
Iranian currency rates for September 5 Finance 10:59
Uzbek Electrotechnical Industry meets industrial output forecast Uzbekistan 10:44
Production indicators for Turkmenistan’s transport, communication sector increased Transport 10:39
EITI encourages Kazakhstan to mainstream transparency in extractive sector Business 10:20
Turkmenistan exceeds estimates of oil, gas production Oil&Gas 10:14
Azerbaijan, Iran consider joint hydropower project Oil&Gas 09:56
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 5 Uzbekistan 09:49
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to buy accumulators Tenders 09:25
Georgia reveals volume of grapes processed in Kakheti region Business 09:12
India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 4 mln Other News 08:45
Explosion in western Iran leaves more than 200 injured Society 08:19
UNWTO gives tips to Turkmenistan on tourism development Turkmenistan 08:04
U.S. happy to help in China-India border dispute, Trump says US 07:45
Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 07:09
Messi to stay at Barcelona and see out contract Other News 06:22
US-Russia non-proliferation talks going well, says Trump US 05:44
Brazil reports 51,194 coronavirus cases, 907 deaths Other News 05:05
EU Tourism turnover in June down 75 pct from pre-pandemic level Europe 04:22
Recoveries from COVID-19 in Israel surpass 100,000 Israel 03:28
Canada records over 130,000 COVID-19 cases Other News 02:45
Amazon plans to add 10,000 jobs in Bellevue, Washington US 02:01
Spain close to half a million coronavirus cases Europe 01:15
Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 00:29
Turkey inaugurates ‘highway of future’ to connect Ankara, Nigde Turkey 4 September 23:58
Tbilisi Energy rules out that natural gas caused the explosion Georgia 4 September 23:54
Iran, Russia review producing COVID 19 vaccine in Tehran Society 4 September 23:50
Security Council of Kyrgyzstan to study reasons of spread of COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan 4 September 23:45
Widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021, WHO says World 4 September 23:39
Expert: President Ilham Aliyev provided greatest support to Turkey Politics 4 September 23:03
Kazakhstan's decreases crude petroleum oil exports to Croatia Oil&Gas 4 September 23:01
Iraq reports highest 5,036 daily COVID-19 cases, 252,075 in total Other News 4 September 22:31
Kazakhstan to begin vaccination against flu on Sep 15 Kazakhstan 4 September 22:01
Kazakhstan, Turkey import increases year-on-year Turkey 4 September 21:54
Explosion in Tbilisi centre kills 1, injures 3 Georgia 4 September 21:33
IAEA inspects one of two sites in Iran after long stand-off Nuclear Program 4 September 21:12
USAID allocates over $4M for wellness activities in Azerbaijan Business 4 September 20:58
Azerbaijan lifts some restrictions on hotels in connection with COVID-19 Society 4 September 20:47
Azerbaijan eases restrictions on public gatherings amid pandemic Society 4 September 20:30
Azerbaijani FM meets with Kazakh ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 4 September 20:26
Turkish political analyst: Initiative of Armenian PM’s wife - provocation Politics 4 September 20:17
All news