Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds deposit auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has attracted 150 million manats ($88.2 million) at a deposit auction, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

On September 7, 2020, the CBA held another deposit auction, attracting 150 million manats, the offer during the auction amounted to 729.9 million manats ($429.3 million).

The weighted average rate during the auction was 6.26 percent.

The term of maturity is 14 days.

The CBA started holding the deposit auctions in 2016.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 7)

