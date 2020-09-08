New credit union established in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has registered a new credit union, Total Finance, Trend reports citing the service.

The legal address of the company: Baku city, Nasimi district, 20 January street, building 23-a, apartment 50.

Authorized capital of the company is 4,000 manat ($2,352).

Legal representative: Aytan Gafarova

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept. 8)

---

