New credit union established in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8
By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:
The State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has registered a new credit union, Total Finance, Trend reports citing the service.
The legal address of the company: Baku city, Nasimi district, 20 January street, building 23-a, apartment 50.
Authorized capital of the company is 4,000 manat ($2,352).
Legal representative: Aytan Gafarova
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept. 8)
---
Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva
Latest
5G is not used in Kyrgyzstan, but discussions on their implementation were held: Communications Agency head
Azerbaijan’s Management Union of Medical Territorial Units names reason for relatively low number of infected people
Issue of resettlement of Armenians from Lebanon to occupied Azerbaijani territories raised at PACE meeting
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses volume of transactions carried out through government’s payment portal
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan contributes to strengthening of Islamic solidarity and makes great effort
President Ilham Aliyev: The destruction of our historical and religious monuments on the part of Armenia represents a crime against the entire Muslim world