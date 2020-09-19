Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.19

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 8.985 manats (0.3 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,319.7484 manats, which is 0.9 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Sept. 7 3,287.367 Sept. 14 3,347.4785 Sept. 8 3,287.163 Sept. 15 3,377.6705 Sept. 9 3,271.234 Sept. 16 3,336.4625 Sept. 10 3,303.874 Sept. 17 3,293.5375 Sept. 11 3,304.188 Sept. 18 3,292.4835 Average weekly 3,290.7652 Average weekly 3,329.5265

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 0.4359 manats (by 1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.0255 manats, which is 0.8 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Sept. 7 46.0157 Sept. 14 45.5867 Sept. 8 45.5503 Sept. 15 46.6344 Sept. 9 45.3135 Sept. 16 46.3701 Sept. 10 46.0147 Sept. 17 45.5135 Sept. 11 45.3458 Sept. 18 46.0226 Average weekly 45.648 Average weekly 46.0255

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan edged up by 5.55 manats (0.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,620.5782 manats, which is 4.3 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Sept. 7 1,539.35 Sept. 14 1,597.703 Sept. 8 1,548.666 Sept. 15 1,638.205 Sept. 9 1,540.693 Sept. 16 1,657.6 Sept. 10 1,565.394 Sept. 17 1,606.13 Sept. 11 1,575.968 Sept. 18 1,603.253 Average weekly 1,,554.0142 Average weekly 1,620.5782

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 33.048 manats (0.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,992.3538 manats, which is 2.1 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Sept. 7 3,927.128 Sept. 14 3,950.817 Sept. 8 3,931.539 Sept. 15 3,941.017 Sept. 9 3,888.538 Sept. 16 4,047.77 Sept. 10 3,910.349 Sept. 17 4,038.3 Sept. 11 3,889.124 Sept. 18 3,983.865 Average weekly 3,909.3356 Average weekly 3,992.3538

