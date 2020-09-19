Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.19
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 8.985 manats (0.3 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,319.7484 manats, which is 0.9 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Sept. 7
|
3,287.367
|
Sept. 14
|
3,347.4785
|
Sept. 8
|
3,287.163
|
Sept. 15
|
3,377.6705
|
Sept. 9
|
3,271.234
|
Sept. 16
|
3,336.4625
|
Sept. 10
|
3,303.874
|
Sept. 17
|
3,293.5375
|
Sept. 11
|
3,304.188
|
Sept. 18
|
3,292.4835
|
Average weekly
|
3,290.7652
|
Average weekly
|
3,329.5265
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 0.4359 manats (by 1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.0255 manats, which is 0.8 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Sept. 7
|
46.0157
|
Sept. 14
|
45.5867
|
Sept. 8
|
45.5503
|
Sept. 15
|
46.6344
|
Sept. 9
|
45.3135
|
Sept. 16
|
46.3701
|
Sept. 10
|
46.0147
|
Sept. 17
|
45.5135
|
Sept. 11
|
45.3458
|
Sept. 18
|
46.0226
|
Average weekly
|
45.648
|
Average weekly
|
46.0255
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan edged up by 5.55 manats (0.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,620.5782 manats, which is 4.3 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Sept. 7
|
1,539.35
|
Sept. 14
|
1,597.703
|
Sept. 8
|
1,548.666
|
Sept. 15
|
1,638.205
|
Sept. 9
|
1,540.693
|
Sept. 16
|
1,657.6
|
Sept. 10
|
1,565.394
|
Sept. 17
|
1,606.13
|
Sept. 11
|
1,575.968
|
Sept. 18
|
1,603.253
|
Average weekly
|
1,,554.0142
|
Average weekly
|
1,620.5782
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 33.048 manats (0.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,992.3538 manats, which is 2.1 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Sept. 7
|
3,927.128
|
Sept. 14
|
3,950.817
|
Sept. 8
|
3,931.539
|
Sept. 15
|
3,941.017
|
Sept. 9
|
3,888.538
|
Sept. 16
|
4,047.77
|
Sept. 10
|
3,910.349
|
Sept. 17
|
4,038.3
|
Sept. 11
|
3,889.124
|
Sept. 18
|
3,983.865
|
Average weekly
|
3,909.3356
|
Average weekly
|
3,992.3538
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni