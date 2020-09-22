Iranian currency rates for September 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies have increased and 30 have decreased compared to September 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,427 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 22 Iranian rial on September 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,850 54,438 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,932 46,173 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,747 4,807 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,523 4,634 1 Danish krone DKK 6,643 6,700 1 Indian rupee INR 572 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,397 137,525 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,254 25,325 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,184 40,273 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,571 31,886 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,044 28,456 1 South African rand ZAR 2,503 2,582 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,504 5,545 1 Russian ruble RUB 552 556 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,528 3,523 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,339 30,753 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,830 31,013 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,481 49,420 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,265 2,264 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,550 35,584 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,722 30,547 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,190 6,216 100 Thai baths THB 133,946 135,420 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,156 10,219 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,090 36,197 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,427 49,858 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,918 9,971 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,024 13,042 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,845 2,864 1 Afghan afghani AFN 548 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,251 16,311 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,667 86,847 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,068 4,071 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 317,510 rials, and the price of $1 is 264,771 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 279,390 rials, and the price of $1 is 217,413 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 265,000-268,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.