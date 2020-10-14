Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 14 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct. 14 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 29.563 manat or $17.39 (0.91 percent) and amounted to 3,221.143 manat or $1,894.79 per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 104.21 manat or $61.3 (2.54 percent) and amounted to 3,998.0005 manat ($2,351.765).

The price of silver decreased by 1.1301 manat or 66 cents (2.68 percent) and amounted to 41.0381 manat ($24.14).

The price of platinum decreased by 0.6205 manat or 36 cents (0.04 percent) and amounted to 1.486,7435 manat (87 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 88.281 manat or $51.93 (2.7 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 110.959 manat or $65.27 (6.9 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 4.5486 manat or $2.67 (10 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 47.1835 manat or $27.75 (1.2 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 693.0305 manat or $407.665 (27.4 percent), silver grew by 11.1682 manat or $6.56 (37.4 percent), palladium rose by 1,107.5755 manat or 65 cents (38.3 percent) and platinum decreased by 29.7925 manat or $17.525 (2 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Oct. 14, 2020 3,221.143 41.0381 1,486.7435 3,998.0005 Oct. 13, 2020 3,250.706 42.1682 1,487.364 4,102.2105 Sept. 14, 2020 3,309.424 45.5867 1,597.7025 3,950.817 Oct. 14, 2019 2,528.1125 29.8699 1,516.536 2,890.425 Change in a day: in man. -29.563 -1.1301 -0.6205 -104.21 in % -0.91 -2.68 -0.04 -2,54 Change in a month in man. -88.281 -4.5486 -110.959 47.1835 in % -2.7 -10 -6.9 1.2 Change in a year in man. 693.0305 11.1682 -29.7925 1,107.5755 in % 27.4 37.4 -2 38.3

---

