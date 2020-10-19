Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down again

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 19 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct. 19 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 6.3155 manat or $3.715 (0.19 percent) and amounted to 3,234.8365 manat or $1,902.845 per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 11.1605 manat or $6.565 (0.28 percent) and amounted to 4,005.0725 manat ($2,355.925).

The price of silver decreased by 0.0586 manat or 0.03 cents (0.14 percent) and amounted to 41.1783 manat ($24.22).

The price of platinum increased by 7.7775 manat or $4.575 (0.53 percent) and amounted to 1.476,059 manat (86 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 83.572 manat or $49.16 (2.5 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 127.194 manat or $74.82 (7.9 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 4.8443 manat or $2.84 (10.5 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 21.2075 manat or $12.475 (0.5 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 699.125 manat or $411.25 (27.6 percent), silver grew by 11.3831 manat or $6.695 (38.2 percent), palladium rose by 1,008.4315 manat or 59 cents (33.7 percent) and platinum decreased by 30.753 manat or $18.09 (2 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Oct. 19, 2020 3,234.8365 41.1783 1,476.059 4,005.0725 Oct. 16, 2020 3,241.152 41.2369 1,468.2815 4,016.233 Sept. 19, 2020 3,318.4085 46.0226 1,603.253 3,983.865 Oct. 19, 2019 2,535.7115 29.7952 1,506.812 2,996.641 Change in a day: in man. -6.3155 -0.0586 7.7775 -11.1605 in % -0.19 -0.14 0.53 -0.28 Change in a month in man. -83.572 -4.8443 -127.194 21.2075 in % -2.5 -10.5 -7.9 0.5 Change in a year in man. 699.125 11.3831 -30.753 1,008.4315 in % 27.6 38.2 -2 33.7

----

