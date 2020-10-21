Iranian currency rates for October 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies have increased and 8 have decreased compared to October 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,751 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 21 Iranian rial on October 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,502 54,387 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,350 45,160 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,816 4,759 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,546 4,501 1 Danish krone DKK 6,684 6,647 1 Indian rupee INR 573 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,423 137,263 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,953 25,888 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,881 39,796 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,230 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,069 31,842 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,753 27,653 1 South African rand ZAR 2,57 2,539 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,342 5,326 1 Russian ruble RUB 544 541 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,523 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,728 29,594 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,983 30,947 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,603 49,576 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,276 2,279 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,591 35,622 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,768 30,743 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,311 6,283 100 Thai baths THB 134,439 134,489 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,133 10,132 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,079 36,874 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,751 49,468 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,815 9,802 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,024 13,064 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,871 2,856 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,469 16,359 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,446 86,450 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,070 4,069 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 335,324 rials, and the price of $1 is 283,033 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 353,602 rials, and the price of $1 is 258,749 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 281,000-284,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 334,000-337,000 rials.