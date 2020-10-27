Iranian currency rates for October 27

Finance 27 October 2020 09:54 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to October 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,662 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 27

Iranian rial on October 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,762

54,693

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,324

46,409

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,809

4,792

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,552

4,529

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,675

6,679

1 Indian rupee

INR

568

570

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,431

137,442

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,074

26,013

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,103

40,044

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,862

31,924

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,106

28,061

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,598

2,584

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,189

5,263

1 Russian ruble

RUB

550

550

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,521

3,528

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,959

29,874

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,910

30,901

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,538

49,544

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,279

2,280

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

33

33

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,321

35,420

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,832

30,807

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,267

6,282

100 Thai baths

THB

134,349

134,122

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,084

10,087

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,256

37,209

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

49,662

49,703

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,763

9,797

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,027

13,024

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,862

2,863

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

547

547

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,527

16,503

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,704

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,704

86,806

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,067

4,063

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,994

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,720 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,058 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 319,295 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,389 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 278,000-281,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 329,000-332,000 rials.

