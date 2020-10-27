Iranian currency rates for October 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to October 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,662 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 27 Iranian rial on October 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,762 54,693 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,324 46,409 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,809 4,792 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,552 4,529 1 Danish krone DKK 6,675 6,679 1 Indian rupee INR 568 570 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,431 137,442 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,074 26,013 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,103 40,044 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,862 31,924 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,106 28,061 1 South African rand ZAR 2,598 2,584 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,189 5,263 1 Russian ruble RUB 550 550 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,521 3,528 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,959 29,874 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,910 30,901 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,538 49,544 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,279 2,280 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,321 35,420 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,832 30,807 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,267 6,282 100 Thai baths THB 134,349 134,122 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,084 10,087 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,256 37,209 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,662 49,703 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,763 9,797 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,027 13,024 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,862 2,863 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,527 16,503 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,704 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,704 86,806 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,067 4,063 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,994 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,720 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,058 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 319,295 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,389 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 278,000-281,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 329,000-332,000 rials.