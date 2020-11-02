Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds deposit auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has raised 200 million manat ($117.6 million) at the deposit auction held on November 2, 2020, Trend reports citing the CBA.

According to the CBA, the supply during the auction amounted to 808.4 million manat ($475.5 million).

The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the auction amounted to 6.01 percent.

The term of maturity is 14 days.

The CBA has been holding deposit auctions since June 2016.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 2)

