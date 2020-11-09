Iranian currency rates for November 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies have increased and 6 have decreased compared to November 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,948 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 9 Iranian rial on November 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,381 55,251 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,696 46,670 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,877 4,860 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,613 4,586 1 Danish krone DKK 6,703 6,693 1 Indian rupee INR 569 568 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,538 137,498 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,413 26,396 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,630 40,637 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,417 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,287 32,156 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,623 28,431 1 South African rand ZAR 2,705 2,695 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,024 4,927 1 Russian ruble RUB 543 542 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,521 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,627 30,486 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,261 31,147 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,623 49,534 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,274 2,278 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,357 35,316 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,661 30,647 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,374 6,353 100 Thai baths THB 137,845 137,289 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,207 10,165 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,671 37,438 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,948 49,854 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,720 9,694 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,686 12,360 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,979 2,954 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,254 16,279 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,295 87,141 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,072 3,725 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 269,959 rials, and the price of $1 is 228,731 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,360 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,156 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 230,000-233,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials.