Azerbaijan's economy begins to recover rapidly - EBRD

Finance 10 November 2020 14:50 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's economy begins to recover rapidly - EBRD
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Latest
Trilateral declaration is greatest diplomatic victory in Azerbaijan’s history - Matthew Bryza Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:02
Azerbaijan's macroeconomy remains at stable level - EBRD Finance 15:02
Iran unveils volume of loans issued to industrial enterprises in Bushehr Province Finance 14:58
Azerbaijan's economy begins to recover rapidly - EBRD Finance 14:50
Iran Parliament reviews the plan for increasing cash subsidy Business 14:45
Ankara to support Baku in process of returning all occupied lands - Turkish Defense Ministry Turkey 14:33
Azerbaijan improving water supply in urban, rural areas Business 14:29
Turkish VP welcomes agreement to end Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:27
Oil Extraction from Iran's Nargesi oil field kicks off Oil&Gas 14:25
Kazakhstan, India discuss innovative dev’t in ICT services of Uzbekistan ICT 14:00
Review of Georgian agriculture sector Business 13:57
Fixed investments in Kazakhstan decline mostly due to paused investment into Tengiz Oil&Gas 13:55
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 13:53
Fitch Ratings: OPEC+ To Reduce Oil Price Volatility Caused by New Lockdowns Oil&Gas 13:52
Azerbaijan discloses total 3Q2020 profits of banks Finance 13:51
Volume of essential products imported into Iran announced Business 13:46
Famous photographer says drinking tea in Shusha - his 30-year old dream (Exclusive) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:46
President Aliyev holds phone conversation with President Erdogan Politics 13:32
Azerbaijan - winner and let this be lesson for Armenia - Turkish FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:20
Kazakhstan's postal service operator opens tender to buy petrol Tenders 13:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 10 Finance 13:13
President Aliyev congratulates Joseph Biden Politics 13:04
Bitter page of history closed - Azerbaijan gains victory, says Turkish Grand National Assembly Politics 12:55
Turkmenistan sees progress with advancing digitalisation agenda - EBRD Turkmenistan 12:53
Price of UNG brand diesel fuel in Uzbekistan down again Oil&Gas 12:53
Pashinyan says surrender doc signed following army's recommendation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:50
Georgia reports 2,970 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:49
Ganja celebrating Azerbaijan’s historical victory (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 12:49
Signing trilateral declaration proves that Azerbaijan was just standing for its rights on Karabakh - US expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:44
Armenians destroyed thousand-year-old trees on liberated Azerbaijani lands (PHOTO) Society 12:33
Uzbekistan, UAE consider creation of joint agro-industrial clusters Business 12:30
Iran and Italy trade significantly down Business 12:26
Georgian Ankanakeba company starts producing new drink Finance 12:19
EBRD talks Turkmenistan’s COVID-19 macroeconomic implications Turkmenistan 12:05
Armenian PM surrenders, adopting Azerbaijani president's conditions Politics 12:04
Zenith Energy terminates Contract Exploration Area in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:02
Georgia's share in Azerbaijan's imports for 9M2020 increase Business 11:55
Phone talk held between Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs Politics 11:53
IEA anticipates record for global solar PV additions in 2021 Oil&Gas 11:52
Sustaining of private sector employment – priority for Uzbekistan’s economy for 2021 Business 11:51
EBRD names Turkmenistan’s key priorities for 2021 Finance 11:47
Mobile banking transactions sharply increase in Georgia ICT 11:46
More doctors from Turkey voluntarily come to Azerbaijan to aid to military servicemen (PHOTO) Society 11:43
Armenia committed ecological terror on Azerbaijani lands during occupation - president's assistant Politics 11:41
Baku residents heading to Alley of Honor to сommemorate Azerbaijan's martyrs (VIDEO) Society 11:33
Armenian opposition demanding PM to resign - 'It's most shameful day in our history!' Armenia 11:32
Azerbaijan gains important victory on battlefield and in diplomacy - Turkish FM Politics 11:22
Azerbaijan gained historic victory - Turkish government Politics 11:21
One of provisions of today's statement is joint peacekeeping mission of Russia and Turkey - President Aliyev Politics 11:17
End is being put to the occupation of Azerbaijani lands - President Aliyev Politics 11:17
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender on transportation services Tenders 10:50
Shusha to become creative industry center again, says Azerbaijani expert Economy 10:50
Pashinyan says he was forced to sign surrender document Armenia 10:49
Armenian PM threatens to punish protesters in Yerevan Armenia 10:44
ASALA terrorist organization's supporters taking part in Yerevan rampages Armenia 10:43
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 10 Uzbekistan 10:43
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 10 Oil&Gas 10:43
Iranian currency rates for November 10 Finance 10:42
NOCs produce 55% of world’s oil & gas Oil&Gas 10:36
Lebanese human rights defender demands world community to condemn occupiers of Azerbaijani lands Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:13
Azerbaijan victorious under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - MP Politics 10:03
Nikol Pashinyan deceived people - Armenian ex-ambassador to Vatican Politics 10:01
Iran discloses details of exports from North Khorasan Province Business 09:45
All Turkey celebrating victory together with Azerbaijan - expert Politics 09:38
Armenia admits it surrenders - Turkish Parliament speaker Politics 09:33
Armenia surrendered in Karabakh - Turkish National Defense Minister Turkey 09:33
Baku residents celebrating victory in Karabakh war (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 09:26
Azerbaijani defense minister extends condolences to Russian side Politics 09:19
55-year-old wounded as Armenian troops shell Azerbaijani Tartar - Prosecutor General's Office Politics 09:05
France's COVID-19 hospitalisations closing in on April record Europe 08:48
Process for withdrawal of Armenian troops from Karabakh began Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:08
Protesters in Yerevan attack speaker of Armenian parliament (VIDEO) Armenia 07:54
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia make joint statement Politics 07:53
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin meеt in a videoconference format (PHOTO) Politics 07:51
Israel reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 319,888 in total Israel 07:41
Turkey reports 2,576 new COVID-19 patients, 396,831 in total Turkey 06:49
Moscow documents 68 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours Russia 06:02
Protesters in Yerevan damaging passenger cars (VIDEO) Armenia 05:11
Protesters in Yerevan demand General Staff takes power into its hands (VIDEO) Armenia 05:05
Armenian protesters break into gov't building looking for Pashinyan (VIDEO) Armenia 04:54
President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to Russian president Politics 04:49
Russia, Turkey to sign agreement on peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 04:05
President Aliyev announces time frame for liberation of Aghdam, Kelbajar, Lachin regions Politics 03:55
President Ilham Aliyev addresses nation (PHOTO) Politics 03:04
Armenia says it is ready to sign surrender agreement with Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 03:03
WHO registers record high of over 677,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours worldwide Other News 01:57
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office makes statement on downed Russian military helicopter Politics 01:02
Armenian Armed Forces subjected Tartar to artillery fire - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 01:01
Tartar city under heavy artillery attack by Armenia, one civilian wounded - top official Politics 00:59
US hits 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases US 00:34
Iranian citizens buy more real estates in Turkey Turkey 9 November 23:58
President Tokayev wishes Volodymyr Zelensky quick recovery amid COVID-19 diagnosis Kazakhstan 9 November 23:38
Tbilisi Metro, municipal buses to serve citizens until 10 PM Georgia 9 November 23:37
Ukrainian president tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 9 November 23:09
Member of Armenian National Assembly calls for terror against Azerbaijan - top official (PHOTO) Politics 9 November 22:19
Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs makes statement Politics 9 November 22:08
Volume of goods exported from Iran's Razavi Khorasan declines Business 9 November 22:07
WHO says global caseload tops 50 mln Other News 9 November 21:48
Immediately after Shusha, more great news from President Aliyev: 71 villages, 1 settlement, 8 strategic heights liberated in a day - FULL LIST Politics 9 November 21:04
Armenian manpower destroyed in Khojavend direction of front line - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 November 20:27
All news