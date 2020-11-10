Gold price in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 10 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 93.466 manat or $54.98 (2.84 percent) and amounted to 3,198.975 manat or $1.88 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 1.5432 manat or 90 cents (3.61 percent) and amounted to 41.2038 manat ($24.23).

The price of platinum decreased by 30.6255 manat or $18.01 (2.02 percent) and amounted to 1,485.9785 manat ($874,105).

The price of palladium increased by 156.604 manat or $92.12 (3.84 percent) and amounted to 4,234.241 manat ($2,490).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 47.362 manat or $27.86 (1.5 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 0.2295 manat or 13 cents per ounce, silver increased by 0.0813 manat or 4 cents (0.2 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 163.149 manat or $95.97 (4 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 701.097 manat or $412.4 (28.1 percent), silver grew by 12.2914 manat or $7.23 (43.1 percent), palladium rose by 1,177.981 manat or 69 cents (38.5 percent) and platinum decreased by 54.2215 manat or $31.89 (3.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Nov. 10, 2020 3,198.975 41.2038 1,485.9785 4,234.241 Nov. 6, 2020 3,292.441 42.747 1,516.604 4,077.637 Oct. 10, 2020 3,246.337 41.1225 1,486.208 4,071.092 Nov. 10, 2019 2,497.878 28.9124 1,540.2 3,056.26 Change in a day: in man. -93.466 -1.5432 -30.6255 156.604 in % -2.84 -3.61 -2.02 3.84 Change in a month in man. -47.362 0.0813 -0.2295 163.149 in % -1.5 0.2 0 4 Change in a year in man. 701.097 12.2914 -54.2215 1177.981 in % 28.1 42.5 -3.5 38.5

