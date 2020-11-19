Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on Nov. 19 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 19 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 21.93 manat or $12.9 (0.69 percent) and amounted to 3,173.6535 manat or $1,866.855 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 13.3365 manat or $7.845 (0.34 percent) and amounted to 3,962.7595 manat ($2,331.035).

The price of silver decreased by 0.5068 manat or 29 cents (1.22 percent) and amounted to 41.1173 manat ($24.18).

The price of platinum increased by 14.4415 manat or $8.495 (0.91 percent) and amounted to 1.597,0735 manat (93 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 61.183 manat or $35.99 (1.9 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 121.0145 manat or $71.185 (8.2 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 0.061 manat or 0.03 cents (0.1 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 42.313 manat or $24.89 (1.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 673.8885 manat or $396.405 (27 percent), silver grew by 12.135 manat or $7.138 (41.9 percent), palladium rose by 1,013.1745 manat or 59 cents (34.3 percent) and platinum increased by 71.655 manat or $42.15 (4.7 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Nov. 19, 2020 3,173.6535 41.1173 1,597.0735 3,962.7595 Nov. 18, 2020 3,195.5835 41.6241 1,582.632 3,949.423 Oct. 19, 2020 3,234.8365 41.1783 1,476.059 4,005.0725 Nov. 19, 2019 2,499.765 28.9823 1,525.4185 2,949.585 Change in a day: in man. -21.93 -0.5068 14.4415 13.3365 in % -0.69 -1.22 0.91 0.34 Change in a month in man. -61.183 -0.061 121.0145 -42.313 in % -1.9 -0.1 8.2 -1.1 Change in a year in man. 673.8885 12.135 71.655 1,013.1745 in % 27 41.9 4.7 34.3

---

