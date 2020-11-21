US funding purchase of weapons for Georgian Defense Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

The US is funding the equipment of the Georgian Defense Forces with 600 M249 portable, gas operated, light machine guns, or Squad Automatic Weapons (SAW) as part of commitment to Georgia's defense and territorial integrity, Trend reports via the US Embassy to Georgia.

The embassy also announced that as part of the fielding plan the US advisors will conduct a two-week, train-the-trainer course for a team of 15 Georgian soldiers from the Georgian Defense Force's Training and Military Education Command.

"Once proficient, the Georgian soldiers will then train teams from Defense Force's Eastern and Western Operational Commands", says the embassy.

The US trainers are members of the Third Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment and conducted the training on behalf of the seventh Army Training Command based in Germany.

