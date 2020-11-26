Baku Stock Exchange admits local investment company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan's MFX-Trading Investment Company OJSC has been admitted to the membership of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Thus, the number of members of the BSE has reached nine, said the BSE.

The authorized capital of MFX-Trading Investment Company is 500,000 manat ($294,117). Zakhir Abdullayev has been appointed the chairman of the board of the company.

From January through October 2020, the total volume of transactions in corporate securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 1.75 billion manat ($1.02 billion).

In total, 2,172 transactions were carried out during this period. Of these, 2,043 transactions or 94.1 percent in the amount of 1.5 billion manat ($882.3 million) fell on the secondary market. In particular, 1,650 shares were sold for 29.7 million manat ($17.4 million) and 393 bonds for 1.45 billion manat ($852.9 million).

Also, 87 transactions or 4.3 percent of all transactions in the secondary market fell on the sale of mortgage bonds in the amount of 1.43 billion manat ($841.1 million).

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 26)

