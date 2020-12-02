Iranian president declares budget revenues for next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

It is estimated that Iran's budget revenues for next Iranian year (from March 21, 2021, to March 21, 2022) will amount to a total of 8.41 quadrillion rials (about $241 billion), Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting of the Iranian government, Trend reports citing Iranian President Office’s official website.

According to Rouhani, the amount of revenues estimated for the next Iranian year's budget has increased compared to the current year's budget.

Rouhani added that the basis of budget revenues are taxes, customs revenues, duties, securities, stocks, and oil.

The president stressed that it is hoped that Iran's crude oil sales will be normal in the next Iranian year.

“According to budget, it is estimated that daily 2.3 million barrels of crude oil and gas condensate will be sold. The Iranian government considers that these products can be sold both in domestic and international markets,” he said.

The president stressed that not all revenues from the sale of Iranian crude oil and gas condensate are intended for the budget.

Today on Dec. 2, Iran's budget projections for the next Iranian year were submitted to the Iranian parliament for approval.

According to the budget, it is estimated that 645,000 barrels of crude oil will be sold per day. Thus, Iran's daily revenues from crude oil (a barrel equals to $40) will amount to $26 million, and annually about $9.5 billion.

Iran's budget revenues for the current Iranian year (from March 20, 2020, to March 21, 2021,) was estimated to be a total of 3.38 quadrillion rials (about $80.4 billion). However, so far, this figure has been 2.9 quadrillion rials (about $69 billion).