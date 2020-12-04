Gold price in Azerbaijan up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

The prices of precious metals, excluding palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 4 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 4 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 12.3165 manat or $7.245 (0.39 percent) and amounted to 3,132.9895 manat or $1,842.935 per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 95.2765 manat or $56.045 (2.33 percent) and amounted to 3,991.5915 manat ($2,347.995).

The price of silver increased by 0.1303 manat or $0.07 (0.32 percent) and amounted to 40.9743 manat ($24.10).

The price of platinum increased by 49.0535 manat or $28.855 (2.84 percent) and amounted to 1.775,718 manat ($1,044.54).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 95.2935 manat or $56.055 (3 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 308.72 manat or $181.6 (21 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.5134 manat or $0.302 (1.3 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 113.0075 manat or $66.475 (2.9 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 618.987 manat or $364.11 (24.6 percent), silver grew by 11.7748 manat or $6.926 (40.3 percent), palladium rose by 843.37 manat or $496.1 (26.8 percent) and platinum increased by 225.862 manat or $132.86 (14.6 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Dec. 4, 2020 3,132.9895 40.9743 1,775.718 3,991.5915 Dec. 3, 2020 3,120.673 40.844 1,726.6645 4,086.868 Nov. 4, 2020 3,228.283 40.4609 1,466.998 3,878.584 Dec. 4, 2019 2,514.0025 29.1995 1,549.856 3,148.2215 Change in a day: in man. 12.3165 0.1303 49.0535 -95.2765 in % 0.39 0.32 2.84 -2.33 Change in a month in man. -95.2935 0.5134 308.72 113.0075 in % -3 1.3 21 2.9 Change in a year in man. 618.987 11.7748 225.862 843.37 in % 24.6 40.3 14.6 26.8

