Iranian currency rates for December 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have increased and 6 have decreased compared to December 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,912 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 5 Iranian rial on December 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,454 56,219 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,101 46,981 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,967 4,963 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,774 4,776 1 Danish krone DKK 6,841 6,838 1 Indian rupee INR 570 569 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,018 137,927 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,252 26,200 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,321 40,198 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,842 32,494 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,612 29,660 1 South African rand ZAR 2,761 2,740 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,384 5,349 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 559 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,530 3,521 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,187 31,101 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,467 31,394 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,640 49,588 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,263 2,260 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,404 35,391 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,165 31,108 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,430 6,405 100 Thai baths THB 139,098 138,979 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,345 10,314 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,750 38,256 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,912 50,895 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,985 9,931 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,682 12,651 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,970 2,971 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,406 16,236 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,308 87,418 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,002 12,127

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 301,910 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,885 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,467 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,676 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 254,000-257,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 304,000-307,000 rials.