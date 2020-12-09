IMF's Georgieva says sees Fund debt freeze for poor countries extended through 2021
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday that she expects an IMF program that freezes payments on IMF debt from the poorest countries to be extended through the end of 2021, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Georgieva made the comments during an IMF forum on the COVID-19 crisis in developing countries, where she also said that the best value spending that countries could make in the crisis are investments to accelerate the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.
Latest
Italy's political positioning was just based on UN resolutions - Co-Chair of Azerbaijan-Italy Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation
German ZDF TV channel shows video footage about Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation (VIDEO)
If some country wants to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh they can make some steps inside their own country - President Aliyev
First contracts on reconstruction of liberated lands were signed with Turkish companies - President of Azerbaijan
Uzbekistan’s State Asset Management Agency complies with int’l standards on anti-bribery certification