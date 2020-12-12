Iranian currency rates for December 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased compared to December 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,866 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 12 Iranian rial on December 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,554 56,149 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,203 47,256 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,965 4,958 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,763 4,769 1 Danish krone DKK 6,836 6,826 1 Indian rupee INR 570 571 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,591 137,694 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,224 26,184 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,378 40,230 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,230 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,871 32,821 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,757 29,572 1 South African rand ZAR 2,768 2,814 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,343 5,363 1 Russian ruble RUB 576 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,527 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,640 31,397 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,699 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,418 31,421 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,527 49,529 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,250 2,262 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,436 35,476 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,204 31,205 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,416 6,418 100 Thai baths THB 139,601 139,639 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,367 10,340 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,474 38,715 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,866 50,806 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,017 9,997 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,790 12,806 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,969 2,978 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,599 16,451 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,257 87,384 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,968 12,107

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 313,302 rials, and the price of $1 is 258,060 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 313,129 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,643 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 256,000-259,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials.