Uzbekistan’s commercial banks increase US dollar rate
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17
By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:
Commercial banks of Uzbekistan again increased the rates of selling and buying the American currency, Trend reports.
Starting from December 17, the dollar purchase rate in commercial banks of Uzbekistan amounted to 10,440 - 10,480 soums ($0.9968 - $1.0007), and the selling rate accounts for 10,500 soums ($1.0026).
A list of some banks that have already set a new dollar rate is provided below:
|
Bank
|
purchase (soums)
|
sale (soums)
|
Universal bank
|
10,450
|
10,500
|
Ipoteka bank
|
10,440
|
10,500
|
Infinbank
|
10,470
|
10,500
|
Kapital bank
|
10,480
|
10,500
The official exchange rate of the Central Bank dollar as of December 15 amounted to 10 463.12 soums.
