Uzbekistan’s commercial banks increase US dollar rate

Commercial banks of Uzbekistan again increased the rates of selling and buying the American currency, Trend reports.

Starting from December 17, the dollar purchase rate in commercial banks of Uzbekistan amounted to 10,440 - 10,480 soums ($0.9968 - $1.0007), and the selling rate accounts for 10,500 soums ($1.0026).

A list of some banks that have already set a new dollar rate is provided below:

Bank purchase (soums) sale (soums) Universal bank 10,450 10,500 Ipoteka bank 10,440 10,500 Infinbank 10,470 10,500 Kapital bank 10,480 10,500

The official exchange rate of the Central Bank dollar as of December 15 amounted to 10 463.12 soums.

