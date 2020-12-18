IMF steering committee names Swedish finance minister as next chair

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday said its steering committee has chosen Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson as the panel’s chair, returning a European to the role for the first time in more than 12 years, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Andersson will be the first woman to chair the International Monetary and Financial Committee and will serve a three-year term effective Jan. 18, 2021, the IMF said. She succeeds Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the South African Reserve Bank.

The IMFC, a 24-member body made up of finance ministers and central bank governors representing member states, is the primary policy advisory body for the global crisis lender and normally meets twice a year at the IMF’s Spring Meetings and Annual Meetings.

In October, the committee said that broad debt relief and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines was crucial to avoiding “long-lasting scars” for the world’s poorest economies.

Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa, the late former Italian finance minister, had chaired the IMFC briefly from October 2007 to May 2008 and was preceded in that role for about a decade by Gordon Brown, Britain’s former prime minister and finance minister.

Andersson has been Sweden’s finance minister since October 2014 and previously served in a number of senior government roles, She has served on the governing boards of a number of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank.