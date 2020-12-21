Uzbek currency rates for December 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.21

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar continues to grow against the sum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from December 22.

The dollar continues to rise this week. The American currency rose by 10.65 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,473 soums.

The euro is rising as well. The value of the European currency increased by 163.73 soums, amounting to 12.835 soums.

However, the Russian ruble decreased by 0.63 soums and amounted to 142.82 soums.

It was noted that the dollar exchange rate in Uzbekistan, after a slight decline, has been increasing for eight weeks in a row now.

