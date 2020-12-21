Uzbek currency rates for December 21

Finance 21 December 2020 13:30 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbek currency rates for December 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.21

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar continues to grow against the sum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from December 22.

The dollar continues to rise this week. The American currency rose by 10.65 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,473 soums.

The euro is rising as well. The value of the European currency increased by 163.73 soums, amounting to 12.835 soums.

However, the Russian ruble decreased by 0.63 soums and amounted to 142.82 soums.

It was noted that the dollar exchange rate in Uzbekistan, after a slight decline, has been increasing for eight weeks in a row now.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Emerson updates on works under contract for Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli
Emerson updates on works under contract for Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli
Lockheed Martin inks $4.4 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne
Lockheed Martin inks $4.4 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne
US welcomes agreements signed by India, Bangladesh to bolster ties
US welcomes agreements signed by India, Bangladesh to bolster ties
Loading Bars
Latest
First production facility launched in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO) Business 14:19
India's Hyderabad emerges as COVID-19 vaccine capital of the world Other News 14:15
Supply exceeds demand at deposit auction of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Finance 14:14
Strong capital inflows to further strengthen Indian rupee in the week ahead Other News 14:14
TN students win top award for sustainable building material project Other News 14:12
India at cusp of authorizing 1st set of Covid-19 vax: Harsh Vardhan Other News 14:10
Azerbaijan discloses volume of funds allocated to liberated territories Finance 14:04
Kazakhstan-based Tethys completes drilling operations at one more site Oil&Gas 14:04
Azerbaijan to create seismological stations in Kalbajar, Jabrayil, Shusha, Khankendi Society 14:02
Uzbekistan significantly increases production of cotton fiber Uzbekistan 13:59
Ceyhan terminal transships 203 million tons of ACG oil Oil&Gas 13:53
Exports from Iran's Hamadan Province increases Business 13:50
Gasoline production down in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:50
Azerbaijan continues to improve provision for its troops stationed in liberated lands Politics 13:31
Uzbek currency rates for December 21 Finance 13:30
Azerbaijani president receives high-ranking officials from Afghanistan Politics 13:30
Water resources of Iran announced Oil&Gas 13:19
Azerbaijan to import hundreds of modern Turkish buses (PHOTO) Society 13:18
Azerbaijani ministry names projected defense, national security expenses for 2021 Finance 13:17
Azerbaijan's consolidated budget revenues to increase next year Finance 13:01
Iran unveils volume of sprat caught in Caspian Business 13:01
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss issues of economic co-op Economy 13:01
ADB approves project to support startups in Azerbaijan Finance 12:59
Upstream oil & gas to spend another year in doldrums Oil&Gas 12:59
Kazakhstan's large oil, gas enterprises to switch to most advanced technologies Kazakhstan 12:57
Azerbaijani leading IT company wins tender opened by Ministry of Agriculture Business 12:55
Iran's gas consumption increases Oil&Gas 12:53
Tariffs' update increases number of listing applications - Baku Stock Exchange Finance 12:52
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenstandartlary opens tender for metrological equipment purchase Tenders 12:48
Baku Higher Oil School launches webinar on ‘Culture and Spiritual Wealth of Karabakh’ Society 12:46
EU ready to co-op with Kazakhstan on green technologies to further diversify its economy Oil&Gas 12:24
Geostat reveals volume of Georgian external merchandise trade Business 12:20
Georgia reports 824 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:17
Georgia sees increase in Producer Price Index Business 12:16
Kazakhstan, Denmark boost trade turnover despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 12:11
Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan notably grow Finance 12:09
Uzbekistan’s electricity production up Oil&Gas 12:08
Kazakhstan reports significant decreases in volume of transporting passenger Transport 12:08
Quarantine measures and contact tracing allow Georgia to effectively contain first COVID-19 wave Business 12:01
Workovers at Bahar, Gum Deniz fields disclosed Oil&Gas 11:59
Kazakhstan to amend legislation to restore economic growth Finance 11:48
Russia's Tatneft expands project with Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit State Concern Oil&Gas 11:48
Number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad in 11M2020 plunges Tourism 11:47
Turkmenistan's Demiryollary opens tender for purchase of cable Tenders 11:43
Kazakhstan decrease goods import from EU counties amid COVID-19 Business 11:41
Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender for vehicles repair Tenders 11:27
IDB approves financing for modernization of infrastructure in number of Uzbekistan’s regions Uzbekistan 11:26
Greenfields Petroleum reveals reasons of gas output decrease at Bahar field Oil&Gas 11:25
Reasons for oil production decrease at Gum Deniz field Oil&Gas 11:16
Azerbaijan hikes production of oil bitumen in 11M2020 Oil&Gas 11:14
Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan up Finance 11:12
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:09
Azerbaijan shares footage of heavily damaged poet's mausoleum in liberated Shusha (VIDEO) Society 11:07
Iran to attract investors to Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province Oil&Gas 11:04
Iranian currency rates for December 21 Finance 11:03
Kazakhstan introduces bill on economic recovery Finance 11:03
Exchange rate flexibility allows Georgian lari to work as shock absorber Business 11:01
Russia supplies pipes to Turkmenistan for TAPI pipeline construction Business 11:01
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 21 Uzbekistan 11:00
Zamira Hajiyeva losses appeal against £22 million confiscation order Society 11:00
Flights from Britain to Poland to be halted on Monday night Europe 10:56
Pharmaceutical exports from India to Uzbekistan rose amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Business 10:37
Turkmenistan to sign additional agreements on supply of electricity to Afghanistan Business 10:36
Turkmen made gasoline sold to number of countries on country’s exchange Business 10:29
Uzbekistan to increase aquaculture sector efficiency with participation of FAO experts Uzbekistan 10:29
Iran to increase salaries of nurses Society 10:28
Iran's new budget plan to encourage investment Business 10:24
Iran's Tehran Stock Exchange records gains Business 10:21
Share of renewables in EU’s energy mix more than doubled Oil&Gas 10:20
Iran's Parliament to consider eliminating subsidized foreign exchange rate Business 10:09
Iran's auto industry to increase quality control Transport 10:05
If Southern Gas Corridor starts shipment by late 2020, Azerbaijan should see revenues in 2021 – IMF Oil&Gas 10:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 21 Finance 10:01
Emerson updates on works under contract for Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 09:56
Iran's Pars Khodro raises production Business 09:21
Iran sets to import buses in exchange for exporting oil Business 09:19
Remaining on FATF blacklist doubles effect of sanctions against Iran - expert Politics 09:17
Azerbaijan planting fruit trees for low-income families within Social Gardens project (PHOTO) Society 09:11
Iran to increase legumes production Business 09:07
Iran completes merger of several banks Finance 09:05
Lockheed Martin inks $4.4 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne US 08:41
Turkey suspends some flights over COVID-19 mutation Turkey 08:05
Japan's record $1 trln budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt Finance 07:36
Lithuania eyes developing co-op with Turkmenistan in transport sector Transport 07:01
Israel bans flights from Britain over new COVID-19 variant Israel 06:19
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 2.49 mln: Africa CDC Other News 05:38
Processing of Iran’s South Pars Gas Company’s refinery enlarges Oil&Gas 05:01
Belgium to ban flights and trains from UK Europe 04:35
Turkey's total COVID-19 cases exceed 2.02 mln Turkey 04:01
UK PM Johnson to chair emergency response meeting on COVID travel, freight Europe 03:24
Saudi Arabia to suspend all int'l commercial flights for a week Arab World 02:47
UK, EU to continue "difficult" trade talks on Monday, says UK source Europe 02:13
Italy has patient with new strain of virus found in Britain Europe 01:29
WHO in touch with UK on COVID-19 variant, seeks clearer picture Other News 00:46
Iran discloses volume of pomegranate production Business 00:13
Azerbaijan, Italy negotiating to restore energy infrastructure of liberated territories Oil&Gas 00:13
Iran’s Zanganeh departs for Moscow to hold energy talks Business 20 December 23:45
EBRD allocates $2.8mn loan to Uzbek manufacturer of disposable medical goods Finance 20 December 23:40
EU, WHO team up to help Georgian healthcare system cope with pandemic Georgia 20 December 23:35
Iraq military says outlaw group fired rockets into Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties Other News 20 December 23:13
All news