Azerbaijan to allocate extra funds to improve economic activity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is planning to allocate additional funds to improve economic activity in the country, from the 2021 state budget, the Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at a meeting of Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports on Dec.23.

According to Sharifov, for this purpose, transfers from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) should remain at the same level as in the current year.

It’s also envisioned to transfer part of the free profit of the Central Bank to the state budget.

He added that next year it’s planned to place government bonds on the domestic market, as well as to raise extra funds by obtaining additional loans from international financial institutions.