Manat to be used in all Azerbaijani territories soon - Central Bank Chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

It is possible to say with confidence that the Azerbaijani manat will be used in all Azerbaijani territories soon, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said.

Rustamov made the remark at the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament during discussions on the state budget for 2021, Trend reports on Dec. 24.

“Azerbaijan gained a brilliant victory under the leadership of the supreme commander in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War for the liberation of its territories from the Armenian occupation and it will experience a new period of revival under the influence of this victory next year,” the chairman said.

"Our country will strengthen even more and its international prestige will also increase even more," Rustamov said.