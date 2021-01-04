Tehran Stock Exchange's TEDPIX records substantial gains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gains 3,375 points on Sunday.



The Tehran Stock Exchange's benchmark TEDPIX index gains over 3,000 points in early trading on Sunday, which stands at 1.35 million points.



The indices of National Iranian Copper Industries Co., Parsian Bank, Nouri Petrochemical Co., and Mobarakeh Steel Co., were the most traded indices in TSE on Sunday, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.



TEDPIX, which had been experiencing a surprisingly rising trend since the last days of the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), hit the record high of two million points on August 2, but then it began to drop, coming down to 1.2 million points.

After a period of correction, the index has been recently climbing.