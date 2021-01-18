Amount of money saved in biotech field in Iran revealed

Finance 18 January 2021 16:49 (UTC+04:00)
Amount of money saved in biotech field in Iran revealed
Restoration of the Karabakh region is high on my agenda - President of Azerbaijan
Restoration of the Karabakh region is high on my agenda - President of Azerbaijan
Industry, agriculture, non-oil sector, export opportunities, reduction of dependence on imports – all these factors created new reality today - President Aliyev
Industry, agriculture, non-oil sector, export opportunities, reduction of dependence on imports – all these factors created new reality today - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan's state agency talks current status of road construction to post-war Shusha (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's state agency talks current status of road construction to post-war Shusha (PHOTO)
Latest
Amount of money saved in biotech field in Iran revealed Finance 16:49
Air Arabia airline company returning to Georgian market Transport 16:48
Restoration of the Karabakh region is high on my agenda - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:43
Industry, agriculture, non-oil sector, export opportunities, reduction of dependence on imports – all these factors created new reality today - President Aliyev Politics 16:41
Azerbaijan's state agency talks current status of road construction to post-war Shusha (PHOTO) Society 16:40
Number of insignia awarded to Azerbaijan's transport workers in 2020 revealed Economy 16:39
Kazakhstan decreases export of crude petroleum oils to Romania Oil&Gas 16:38
Total speeds up renewables push with $2.5 billion investment in Indian solar power Europe 16:30
Revenues of Georgian air navigation service provider down Business 16:30
Sale transactions in Georgia's real-estate sector may drop in Jan.-Feb. 2021 Construction 16:24
President Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony for two plants in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park, inaugurates sheet glass factory (PHOTO) Politics 16:23
Bombardier to overhaul Israel Railways carriages Israel 16:09
Georgia may receive Pfizer vaccine in 1Q2021 Georgia 16:03
Uzbekistan to receive Pfizer/Biotech vaccine against COVID-19 Uzbekistan 16:03
Iran’s Maskan Bank increases amount of loans issued in Zanjan Province Finance 15:57
Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts after bull run Europe 15:57
COVID-19 vaccination may stabilize Azerbaijan's economy Business 15:57
Azerbaijan realizes most import operations via free convertible currency in 2020 Business 15:49
Iran to fulfill commitments if JCPOA signatories return to negotiations - Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Nuclear Program 15:43
USB cable manufacturing launched in Georgia Business 15:22
Azerbaijan records slight growth in 2020 export cargo railway freight Transport 15:22
Iran expands manufacturing of equipment in oil sector Oil&Gas 15:21
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 18 Society 15:21
Georgia reveals volume of exported tangerines Business 15:17
Iran expects increase of trade with Syria Business 15:03
Vaccination from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan being carried out voluntarily Society 15:02
Turkmengas opens again tender for gas turbine compressor maintenance Tenders 15:01
German economy at risk of 'sizeable setback' if curbs extended - Bundesbank Europe 14:59
Total passenger traffic by buses in Azerbaijan for 2020 disclosed Economy 14:54
Kazakhstan boosts production of main precious metals year-on-year Business 14:53
Turkmen garment factory releases annual production data Business 14:52
Volume of foreign investments made in Iran's free trade zones announced Finance 14:51
Iranian parliament's investigation of stock exchange, energy exchange dragging on Business 14:40
Kazakhstan reports drastic annual surge in international reserves Finance 14:38
Azerbaijan's communication operator expands its coverage area (PHOTO) ICT 14:37
Turkmen cotton-spinning factory names volume of output for 2020 Business 14:37
Amazon to open two new hubs in Italy this year US 14:27
Uzbekistan to introduce voluntary accreditation for medical organizations Uzbekistan 14:23
Crypto currency mining in Iran requires transparency - local blockchain community Business 14:23
Kazakhstan sees increase in transporting cargo via internal waters Business 14:22
Companies based in Iran's Ardabil province ready to participate in restoration of Karabakh Construction 14:22
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 14:13
Uzbek currency rates for January 18 Finance 14:04
Devalued lari reduces microfinance market in Georgia Business 14:04
Meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Economic Commission underway in Tehran Business 14:01
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 13:58
New building of fire safety put into operation in Turkmenistan Construction 13:57
Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan decrease Finance 13:56
Kazakhstan may launch gas stove production in co-op with Uzbek manufacturer Business 13:55
Transactions on Uzbek stock exchange increase despite COVID-19 Finance 13:43
Kazakhstan sees decrease in mutual trade with Kyrgyzstan over 11M2020 Business 13:41
Import of products by air to Azerbaijan plunges in 2020 Transport 13:39
Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy talks tax revenues to state budget for 2020 Finance 13:38
Steel production in Iran rising up Business 13:36
Azerbaijan reveals last year's export, import volumes Transport 13:35
Saudi Arabia will be able to reverse its1 mbd cut in April Oil&Gas 13:32
Global diesel demand to break above 2019 levels in September 2021 Oil&Gas 13:22
Vaccine from COVID-19 used in Azerbaijan - most safe and effective - health minister (PHOTO) Society 13:19
Iran unveils data on its gas extraction Finance 13:18
JP Morgan forecasts oil surplus in 1Q21, rapidly tightening markets thereafter Oil&Gas 13:17
Azerbaijan shows footage from Merdinli village of Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Society 13:17
Iran's rising inflation affects foreign currency rate - analyst Business 13:15
EU gas storage up due to lower demand Oil&Gas 13:02
Remittances from Azerbaijan to Georgia up Finance 12:59
Georgian Nikora supermarket chain aims to increase its turnover Business 12:58
Uzbekneftegaz detects previously unknown layers of natural gas at Lower Surgil field Oil&Gas 12:42
Airport in Uzbekistan extends tender for purchase of batteries Tenders 12:41
Airport in Uzbekistan extends tender for purchase of building materials Tenders 12:41
Georgia sees significant decrease in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:41
UK teachers, police, shop workers could get vaccine in phase 2 Europe 12:33
President Aliyev sends letter to Kazakhstan's First President Nazarbayev Politics 12:29
Azerbaijan unveils data on total exports for 2020 Business 12:18
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Finance 12:17
CNPC ready to expand mutually beneficial co-op with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 12:17
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 12:14
India gives Nepal 'iron clad' commitment on Covid-19 vaccine, supply schedule coming week Other News 12:13
UK invites PM Modi to attend G7 summit in June; Boris Johnson likely to visit India ahead of summit Society 12:13
Israel can contribute to reconstruction process in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Azerbaijani MP Politics 12:13
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan consider opening new transport corridors Tourism 12:11
Prospects of Nakhchivan corridor - new dev't stage in post-blockade period -Azerbaijani MP Economy 12:10
Indian government offers Nepal HADR training, capacity building Other News 12:09
Uzbekistan to provide discounts for foreign airlines carrying pilgrims Transport 11:52
Saudi Arabia interested in expanding investment co-op with Uzbekistan Business 11:51
Tourism not to reach pre-pandemic levels until 2023 in Georgia Business 11:51
Turkmenistan - supplier of polymer products for Russian plant Business 11:49
Azerbaijani MoD shares footage from Aghdam district's Khydyrly village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:47
Azerbaijan's Health Minister, Head of TABIB vaccinated from COVID-19 (PHOTOS) Society 11:46
Vietnam gives Foxconn unit licence for $270 million plant to produce laptops, tablets Other News 11:35
Azerbaijani medical workers undergoing vaccination from COVID-19 (PHOTOS) Society 11:30
Coronavirus vaccination in Azerbaijan to kick off on Jan. 18 Society 11:30
Azerbaijan leads in South Caucasus in terms of military power Politics 11:22
Kazakhstan approves rules for categorization of hydrocarbon deposits Oil&Gas 11:21
Iran's trade turnover with Lebanon declines Business 11:21
Oil's supply-led rally peters out as virus cases surge Oil&Gas 10:56
FinExpertiza highlights investments that brought highest returns in 2020 Economy 10:56
Iranian currency rates for January 18 Finance 10:55
Iran issues licenses for setting up enterprises in Bushehr Province Business 10:49
New coronavirus variant hits posh Swiss resort of St Moritz Europe 10:32
Iranian COVID-19 vaccine enters fourth stage of human trial Society 10:29
Seized S. Korean tanker to be released soon - Iran-South Korea Chamber of Commerce Society 10:29
All news