Gold price in Azerbaijan declines

The prices of precious metals, except for platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 22 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold lowered by 14.8325 manat or $8.72 (0.47 percent) and amounted to 3,167.423 manat or $1,863.19 per ounce.

The price of silver went down by 0.5566 manat or 33 cents (1.26 percent) and amounted to 43.5091 manat ($25.59).

The price of platinum increased by 16.2775 manat or $9.57 (0.86 percent) and amounted to 1,899.0615 manat ($1,117.09).

The price of palladium reduced by 22.2105 manat or $13.06 (0.55 percent) and amounted to 4,031.567 manat ($2,371.51).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 30.8975 manat or $18.17 (1 percent) per ounce, silver - by 1.3634 manat or 80 cents (3 percent) per ounce, while platinum grew by 189.499 manat or $111.47 (11.1 percent) per ounce, and palladium - by 65.688 manat or $38.64 (1.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold surged by 527.2635 manat or $310.15 (20 percent), silver grew by 13.3229 manat or $7.84 (44.1 percent), palladium decreased by 93.517 manat or $55.01 (2.3 percent) and platinum rose by 196.724 manat or $115.72 (11.6 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Jan. 22, 2021 3,167.423 43.5091 1,899.0615 4,031.567 Jan. 21, 2021 3,182.2555 44.0657 1,882.784 4,053.7775 Dec. 22, 2020 3,198.3205 44.8725 1,709.5625 3,965.879 Jan. 22, 2020 2,640.1595 30.1862 1,702.3375 4,125.084 Change in a day: in man. -14.8325 -0.5566 16.2775 -22.2105 in % -0.47 -1.26 0.86 -0.55 Change in a month in man. -30.8975 -1.3634 189.499 65.688 in % -1 -3 11.1 1.7 Change in a year: in man. 527.2635 13.3229 196.724 -93.517 in % 20 44.1 11.6 -2.3

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan.22)

