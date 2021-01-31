Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 20.72 manat (0.7 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,142.56 manat, which is by 0.09 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Jan. 18 3,107.83 Jan. 25 3,153.19 Jan. 19 3,123.89 Jan. 26 3,163.04 Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 3,138.14 Jan. 21 3,182.26 Jan. 28 3,125.98 Jan. 22 3,167.42 Jan. 29 3,132.47 Average weekly 3,145.35 Average weekly 3,142.56

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.9117 manat (2.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 43.385 manat, which is by 0.5 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Jan. 18 42.2195 Jan. 25 43.5271 Jan. 19 42.8213 Jan. 26 43.142 Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 43.0755 Jan. 21 44.0657 Jan. 28 42.744 Jan. 22 43.5091 Jan. 29 44.4388 Average weekly 43.15 Average weekly 43.385

This week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan fell by 56.43 manat (3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,844.312 manat, which is by 1.5 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Jan. 18 1,840.52 Jan. 25 1,875.36 Jan. 19 1,867.19 Jan. 26 1,855.4 Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 1,858.98 Jan. 21 1,882.78 Jan. 28 1,812.89 Jan. 22 1,899.06 Jan. 29 1,818.93 Average weekly 1,872.387 Average weekly 1,844.312

This week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 18.31 manat (0.46 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,969.964 manat, which is by 1.9 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Jan. 18 4,057.14 Jan. 25 4,003.82 Jan. 19 4,043.6 Jan. 26 3,977.4 Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 3,955.39 Jan. 21 4,053.78 Jan. 28 3,927.7 Jan. 22 4,031.57 Jan. 29 3,985.51 Average weekly 4,046.52 Average weekly 3,969.964

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@jafarov_zeyni