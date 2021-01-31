Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 20.72 manat (0.7 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,142.56 manat, which is by 0.09 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Jan. 18
|
3,107.83
|
Jan. 25
|
3,153.19
|
Jan. 19
|
3,123.89
|
Jan. 26
|
3,163.04
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 27
|
3,138.14
|
Jan. 21
|
3,182.26
|
Jan. 28
|
3,125.98
|
Jan. 22
|
3,167.42
|
Jan. 29
|
3,132.47
|
Average weekly
|
3,145.35
|
Average weekly
|
3,142.56
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.9117 manat (2.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 43.385 manat, which is by 0.5 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Jan. 18
|
42.2195
|
Jan. 25
|
43.5271
|
Jan. 19
|
42.8213
|
Jan. 26
|
43.142
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 27
|
43.0755
|
Jan. 21
|
44.0657
|
Jan. 28
|
42.744
|
Jan. 22
|
43.5091
|
Jan. 29
|
44.4388
|
Average weekly
|
43.15
|
Average weekly
|
43.385
This week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan fell by 56.43 manat (3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,844.312 manat, which is by 1.5 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Jan. 18
|
1,840.52
|
Jan. 25
|
1,875.36
|
Jan. 19
|
1,867.19
|
Jan. 26
|
1,855.4
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 27
|
1,858.98
|
Jan. 21
|
1,882.78
|
Jan. 28
|
1,812.89
|
Jan. 22
|
1,899.06
|
Jan. 29
|
1,818.93
|
Average weekly
|
1,872.387
|
Average weekly
|
1,844.312
This week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 18.31 manat (0.46 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,969.964 manat, which is by 1.9 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Jan. 18
|
4,057.14
|
Jan. 25
|
4,003.82
|
Jan. 19
|
4,043.6
|
Jan. 26
|
3,977.4
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 27
|
3,955.39
|
Jan. 21
|
4,053.78
|
Jan. 28
|
3,927.7
|
Jan. 22
|
4,031.57
|
Jan. 29
|
3,985.51
|
Average weekly
|
4,046.52
|
Average weekly
|
3,969.964
---
