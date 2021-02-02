Azerbaijan's Depository Center names volume of January coupon payments on bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan was a paying agent for coupon payments on 17 government securities and corporate bonds in January 2021, Trend reports on Feb.2 referring to a source in the center.

According to the source, the largest payments on bonds were made by the Ministry of Finance (over 34.28 million manat or $20.16 million on 11 bonds). More than 2.98 million manat ($1.75 million) was paid on the other 3 bonds of Azerbaijan’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund. Some 13,750 manat ($8,090) and 26,050 manat ($15,320) respectively were paid on 1 bond of the non-bank credit organization Embafinance CJSC and factoring company Ferrum Kapital LLC each.

Besides, the NDC was a paying agent for a coupon payment on 1 bond of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan in the amount of $1.25 million.

Earlier, the Central bank of Azerbaijan introduced a regulatory holiday to support capital market participants during a pandemic, as well as tariff preferences to support the participation of issuers and investors in the capital market.

Within the new rules, the tariffs which are paid by the companies listed on the stock exchange to the National Depository Center have been reduced by more than twofold. The tariffs which are charged from investors by the center for the registration of corporate securities in the secondary market, market makers, and repo transactions have been optimized.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb.2)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni