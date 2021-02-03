Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 3 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Feb. 3 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 24.429 manat or $14.37 (0.77 percent) and amounted to 3,129.989 manat or $1,841.17 per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 2.4201 manat or $1.423 (5.02 percent) and amounted to 45.8285 manat ($26.95).
The price of platinum decreased by 28.8065 manat or $16.945 (1.52 percent) and amounted to 1,869.405 manat ($1,099.65).
The price of palladium decreased by 12.8775 manat or $7.575 (0.34 percent) and amounted to 3,826.5215 manat ($2.250).
In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 75.1315 manat or $44.195 (2.3 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 62.662 manat or $36.86 (3.5 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.9153 manat or 53 cents (2 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 156.5615 manat or $92.095 (3.9 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 442.2805 manat or $260.165 (16.5 percent), silver grew by 15.5053 manat or $9.120 (51.1 percent), palladium decreased by 64.0815 manat or $37.695 (1.6 percent) and platinum increased by 240.2015 manat or $141.295 (14.7 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Feb. 3, 2021
|
3,129.989
|
45.8285
|
1,869.405
|
3,826.5215
|
Feb. 2, 2021
|
3,154.418
|
48.2486
|
1,898.2115
|
3,839.399
|
Jan. 3, 2020
|
3,205.1205
|
44.9132
|
1,806.743
|
3,983.083
|
Feb. 3, 2020
|
2,687.7085
|
30.3232
|
1,629.2035
|
3,890.603
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
-24.429
|
-2.4201
|
-28.8065
|
-12.8775
|
in %
|
-0.77
|
-5.02
|
-1.52
|
-0.34
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-75.1315
|
0.9153
|
62.662
|
-156.5615
|
in %
|
-2.3
|
2
|
3.5
|
-3.9
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
442.2805
|
15.5053
|
240.2015
|
-64.0815
|
in %
|
16.5
|
51.1
|
14.7
|
-1.6
---
