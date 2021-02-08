Iranian currency rates for February 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to February 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,566 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 8 Iranian rial on February 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,685 57,691 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,684 46,723 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,013 5,017 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,927 4,924 1 Danish krone DKK 6,801 6,806 1 Indian rupee INR 578 577 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,651 138,654 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,214 26,211 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,820 39,858 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,909 32,930 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,243 30,231 1 South African rand ZAR 2,822 2,830 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,949 5,955 1 Russian ruble RUB 563 563 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,248 32,247 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,500 31,478 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,799 49,564 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,182 2,171 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,919 35,894 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,424 9,398 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,503 6,496 100 Thai baths THB 139,847 140,029 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,341 10,331 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,558 37,577 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,566 50,607 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,995 9,989 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,647 12,657 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,000 2,999 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,033 16,092 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,413 87,442 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,705 3,716 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,490 rial rials, and the price of $1 is 233,228 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 290,495 rials, and the price of $1 is 236,036 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 233,000-236,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 281,000-284,000 rials.