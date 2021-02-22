Iranian currency rates for February 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased compared to February 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,911 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 22 Iranian rial on February 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,884 58,840 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,795 46,856 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,076 5,072 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,970 4,963 1 Danish krone DKK 6,847 6,844 1 Indian rupee INR 579 579 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,726 138,798 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,372 26,418 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,760 39,796 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,311 33,300 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,700 30,678 1 South African rand ZAR 2,854 2,865 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,024 6,032 1 Russian ruble RUB 568 568 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,873 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 33,092 32,052 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,736 31,696 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,554 49,567 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,151 2,149 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,008 36,011 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,430 9,433 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,496 6,482 100 Thai baths THB 139,949 140,108 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,395 10,398 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,949 37,971 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,911 50,900 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,052 10,061 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,709 12,718 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,978 2,985 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,204 16,245 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,370 86,615 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,785 3,714 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,003

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,321 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,750 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 291,076 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,399 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 243,000-246,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 293,000-296,000 rials.