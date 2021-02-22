Iranian currency rates for February 22

Finance 22 February 2021 10:05 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased compared to February 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,911 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 22

Iranian rial on February 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

58,884

58,840

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,795

46,856

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,076

5,072

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,970

4,963

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,847

6,844

1 Indian rupee

INR

579

579

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,726

138,798

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,372

26,418

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,760

39,796

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,418

5,418

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,311

33,300

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

30,700

30,678

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,854

2,865

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,024

6,032

1 Russian ruble

RUB

568

568

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,873

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

33,092

32,052

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,736

31,696

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,554

49,567

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,151

2,149

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,008

36,011

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,430

9,433

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,496

6,482

100 Thai baths

THB

139,949

140,108

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,395

10,398

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,949

37,971

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

50,911

50,900

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,052

10,061

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,709

12,718

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,978

2,985

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

542

544

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,204

16,245

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,370

86,615

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,785

3,714

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,003

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,321 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,750 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 291,076 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,399 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 243,000-246,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 293,000-296,000 rials.

