Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rebound

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.22

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals grew in Azerbaijan on Feb.22 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 31.4415 manat or $18.49 (1.05 percent) and amounted to 3,034.2025 manat or $1,784.82 per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 1.2881 manat or 76 cents (2.84 percent) and amounted to 46.6846 manat ($27.46).

The price of platinum went up by 84.099 manat or $49.47 (3.98 percent) and amounted to 2,196.6975 manat ($1,292.17).

The price of palladium rose by 111.4095 manat or $65.53 (2.79 percent) and amounted to 4,097.833 manat ($2,410.49).

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 133.2205 manat or $78.36 (4.2 percent) per ounce, silver edged up by 3.1755 manat or $1.87 (7.3 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 297.636 manat or $175.08 (15.7 percent) per ounce, and palladium rose by 66.266 manat or $38.98 (1.6 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 269.926 manat or $158.78 (9.8 percent), silver grew by 15.2752 manat or $8.99 (48.6 percent), platinum surged by 527.6205 manat or $310.36 (31.6 percent), and palladium climbed by 500.718 manat or $294.54 (10.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Feb.22. 2021 3,034.2025 46.6846 2,196.6975 4,097.833 Feb.19. 2021 3,002.761 45.3965 2112.5985 3,986.4235 Jan.22. 2021 3,167.423 43.5091 1899.0615 4,031.567 Feb.22. 2020 2764.2765 31.4094 1669.077 4,598.551 Change in a day in man. 31.4415 1.2881 84.099 111.4095 in % 1.05 2.84 3.98 2.79 Change in a month in man. -133.2205 3.1755 297.636 66.266 in % -4.2 7.3 15.7 1.6 Change in a year in man. 269.926 15.2752 527.6205 -500.718 in % 9.8 48.6 31.6 -10.9

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni