Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb.24

BAKU. Azerbaijan. Feb.24

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 2.0657 manat respectively for Feb.24.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies: Feb. 24. 2021: Feb. 23. 2021: Jan. 24. 2021: Feb. 24. 2020: Daily difference: Monthly difference: Annual difference: 1 US dollar 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.7 0 0 0 1 euro 2.0657 2.0686 2.0695 1.8397 -0.0029 -0.0038 0.2260 1 Australian dollar 0.0229 0.0229 0.023 0.0265 0 -0.0001 -0.0036 1 Argentine peso 0.2396 0.2422 0.2305 0.2782 -0.0026 0.0091 -0.0386 100 Belarus rubles 1.3458 1.3461 1.3171 1.1237 -0.0003 0.0287 0.2221 1 Brazil real 0.019 0.019 0.0197 0.0275 0 -0.0007 -0.0085 1 UAE dirham 0.6555 0.654 0.6699 0.7677 0.0015 -0.0144 -0.1122 1 South African rand 0.3124 0.3114 0.3172 0.3874 0.0010 -0.0048 -0.0750 100 South Korean won 0.4628 0.4628 0.4628 0.4628 0 0 0 1 Czech koruna 0.1167 0.1161 0.1134 0.1128 0.0006 0.0033 0.0039 1 Chilean peso 0.1531 0.1531 0.1542 0.1396 0 -0.0011 0.0135 1 Chinese yuan 0.0799 0.0799 0.0793 0.0735 0 0.0006 0.0064 1 Danish krone 0.2404 0.24 0.2367 0.2118 0.0004 0.0037 0.0286 1 Georgian lari 0.2631 0.2632 0.2628 0.2418 -0.0001 0.0003 0.0213 1 Hong Kong dollar 0.2778 0.2782 0.2782 0.2463 -0.0004 -0.0004 0.0315 1 Indian rupee 0.5128 0.5139 0.5153 0.6011 -0.0011 -0.0025 -0.0883 1 British pound 0.2192 0.2193 0.2193 0.2182 -0.0001 -0.0001 0.0010 100 Indonesian rupiah 0.0235 0.0235 0.0233 0.0237 0 0.0002 -0.0002 100 Iranian rials 2.4076 2.3928 2.3318 2.1994 0.0148 0.0758 0.2082 1 Swedish krona 0.0121 0.012 0.0121 0.0122 0.0001 0 -0.0001 1 Swiss franc 0.004 0.004 0.004 0.004 0 0 0 1 Israeli shekel 0.2054 0.2055 0.2055 0.1739 -0.0001 -0.0001 0.0315 1 Canadian dollar 1.8754 1.8979 1.921 1.7337 -0.0225 -0.0456 0.1417 1 Kuwaiti dinar 0.5201 0.5202 0.5192 0.4974 -0.0001 0.0009 0.0227 1 Kazakh tenge 1.3516 1.35 1.3424 1.2816 0.0016 0.0092 0.0700 1 Kyrgyz som 5.6193 5.6165 5.6142 5.5628 0.0028 0.0051 0.0565 100 Lebanese pounds 0.0041 0.0041 0.0041 0.0045 0 0 -0.0004 1 Malaysian ringgit 0.0201 0.0201 0.0202 0.0243 0 -0.0001 -0.0042 1 Mexican peso 0.1124 0.1125 0.1125 0.1127 -0.0001 -0.0001 -0.0003 1 Moldovan leu 0.4209 0.4207 0.4211 0.4028 0.0002 -0.0002 0.0181 1 Egyptian pound 0.083 0.0821 0.086 0.0892 0.0009 -0.0030 -0.0062 1 Norwegian krone 0.0973 0.0973 0.0972 0.0953 0 0.0001 0.0020 100 Uzbek soums 0.1083 0.1084 0.1081 0.1092 -0.0001 0.0002 -0.0009 1 Polish zloty 0.2008 0.2008 0.2019 0.1818 0 -0.0011 0.0190 1 Russian ruble 0.0161 0.0161 0.0162 0.0178 0 -0.0001 -0.0017 1 Singapore dollar 0.4583 0.4601 0.4567 0.4282 -0.0018 0.0016 0.0301 1 Saudi riyal 1.2881 1.2875 1.2839 1.2136 0.0006 0.0042 0.0745 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF) 0.4533 0.4533 0.4532 0.4532 0 0.0001 0.0001 1 Turkish lira 2.4547 2.4522 2.4523 2.3161 0.0025 0.0024 0.1386 1 Taiwan dollar 0.061 0.061 0.0607 0.0558 0 0.0003 0.0052 1 Tajik somoni 0.1505 0.1505 0.1506 0.1753 0 -0.0001 -0.0248 1 New Turkmen manat 0.4857 0.4857 0.4857 0.4857 0 0 0 1 Ukrainian hryvna 0.0609 0.061 0.0602 0.0695 -0.0001 0.0007 -0.0086 100 Japanese yen 1.6116 1.6184 1.6415 1.5237 -0.0068 -0.0299 0.0879 1 New Zealand dollar 1.252 1.2444 1.2231 1.075 0.0076 0.0289 0.1770

