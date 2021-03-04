Uzbek currency rates for March 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar has fallen against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from March 5.

The American currency has fallen in price this week by 9.68 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,477 soums.

The single European currency also fell by 85.06 soums, amounting to 12,606 soums.

As for, the Russian currency, it fell by 0.60 soums and currently amounts to 141.84 soums.

According to the CBU, the dollar rate in Uzbekistan has been falling for the sixth day in a row.

The official exchange rates of foreign currencies to the soum for accounting, statistical and other reporting, as well as the calculation of customs and other obligatory payments will be published by the Central Bank at 16:00 (GMT +5) every banking business day.

