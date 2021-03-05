Kazakh National Bank shares data on money transfers via payment systems for 2020

Finance 5 March 2021 13:14 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh National Bank shares data on money transfers via payment systems for 2020
Three possible scenarios on economic dev't regarding COVID-19 crisis in Georgia
Three possible scenarios on economic dev't regarding COVID-19 crisis in Georgia
Fidelity Investments Inc acquires shares of Bank of Georgia
Fidelity Investments Inc acquires shares of Bank of Georgia
Georgia reports 390 new COVID-19 cases for March 5
Georgia reports 390 new COVID-19 cases for March 5
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakh Kazatomprom to hold additional auction on its solar energy assets Oil&Gas 14:28
Turkmenistan considers promoting expansion of partnership opportunities within ECO Business 14:27
Hungary eyes increasing medicines supply to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:24
Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to Turkish VP over helicopter crash Politics 14:23
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy highlights country's progress in terms of economic freedom Business 14:12
Australia resumes postal communication with Turkmenistan Business 14:11
Azerbaijan holds auction for public property facilities Business 14:10
Volkswagen core brand to accelerate electric vehicle shift Europe 13:55
Kazakh airlines launch new flight to Uzbekistan Transport 13:51
Uzbekneftegaz, Gazprombank co-op to increase hydrocarbon production Oil&Gas 13:51
Investment in development of Chabahar Port continues Transport 13:50
Britain starts formal countdown in 'final chapter' of Libor Europe 13:49
Volume of food products sold in trade network of Azerbaijan’s Baku city increases Business 13:40
Maritime India Summit-2021 celebrates ‘Chabahar Day’ Other News 13:34
Egyptair to replace Sinai Air on Tel Aviv - Cairo route Israel 13:27
US experts visit war-torn areas of Azerbaijan's Tartar (PHOTOS) Politics 13:26
Three possible scenarios on economic dev't regarding COVID-19 crisis in Georgia Business 13:22
Kazakhstan reports increase in overall 2020 trade with Greece Business 13:18
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 13:17
Small solar photovoltaic station launched in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Oil&Gas 13:16
Kazakh National Bank shares data on money transfers via payment systems for 2020 Finance 13:14
Azerbaijan's Internet provider increases contribution to country's educational sphere Economy 13:14
PASHA Bank talks possible development of 'neo-banks', information security in Azerbaijan Economy 13:13
SOCAR becomes main supplier of Lithuanian gasoline to Ukraine Oil&Gas 13:10
Azerbaijan to study underground water resources through satellite images ICT 12:52
Kazakhstan discloses target volume of electricity generation for 2021 Oil&Gas 12:52
Fidelity Investments Inc acquires shares of Bank of Georgia Business 12:48
Deposits dev’t of Turkmenistan’s Uzynada field to increase oil, gas condensate production Oil&Gas 12:45
Kazakhstan's only lowcoster launching direct flights to Turkey Transport 12:43
Azerbaijan names amount of compensations paid to closed banks' depositors Finance 12:39
Georgia reports 390 new COVID-19 cases for March 5 Georgia 12:37
Russia documents 11,024 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Russia 12:26
Turkmenistan plans to drill new wells at North Goturdepe field Oil&Gas 12:14
Public catering turnover for January 2021 in Baku drops Finance 12:13
Kazakhstan to commission several new petrochemical plants Kazakhstan 12:13
Kazakhstan preparing concept for further Kashagan field dev't Oil&Gas 12:10
Uniper increases natural gas sales Oil&Gas 12:09
Uniper sees €160 million increase in adjusted net income y-o-y Oil&Gas 11:59
International Fund for Agricultural Development helping Georgia modernize agriculture sector Business 11:54
Uzkimyosanoat, Shell talk modernization of Uzbekistan’s chemical enterprises Oil&Gas 11:51
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender for electrical work services Tenders 11:43
Kazakhstan boosts trade turnover with China in 2020 Finance 11:42
President Ilham Aliyev delivers speech at congress of ruling party Politics 11:42
With OPEC+ restraint in place during April, upward pressure on prices to continue Oil&Gas 11:32
President Aliyev sends condolences to President Erdogan regarding helicopter crash Politics 11:29
Uzbekistan, Belarus agree on increasing permits for road transport of goods for 2021 Transport 11:08
Rosselkhoznadzor allows number of Uzbek companies to import tomatoes to Russia Uzbekistan 11:05
Saipem to take part in green hydrogen hub creation in Italy Oil&Gas 11:04
Kazakhstan announces 2021 oil production plans Oil&Gas 11:03
Average monthly salary in Baku in 2020 grows Finance 11:02
Azerbaijan shares footage from Fuzuli's Yukhary Rafadinli village (VIDEO) Politics 11:01
US congressman Steve Cohen issues statement on Khojaly tragedy's anniversary Politics 11:00
Kazakhstan to start partial sales of petroleum products through commodity exchanges Kazakhstan 10:47
Turkmenistan defines tasks for "Single Window for export-import operations" Transport 10:46
Kazakhstan to increase oil extraction volumes within OPEC+ agreement Oil&Gas 10:36
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for wells servicing Tenders 10:35
Azerbaijan's Aghdam - now huge field of ruins, BBC report says (VIDEO) Politics 10:34
Southern Gas Corridor CJSC's needs for cash in 2021 to be fully covered by proceeds from projects Oil&Gas 10:20
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 5 Finance 10:19
Uzbek chemical production company to buy technological equipment via tender Tenders 10:18
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 10:16
Creator of Tukish 'Bayraktar' UAV talks General, who died in helicopter crash Politics 10:14
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for March 5 Uzbekistan 10:03
Ceyhan terminal transships over 36 million tons of ACG oil since early 2021 Oil&Gas 09:55
Oil prices surge as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April US 09:50
Uzbekistan’s fiscal policy to continue supporting economic recovery - Fitch Ratings Uzbekistan 09:42
Azerbaijani FM extends condolences to Turkey over helicopter crash Politics 09:27
Kazakhstan eyes to strengthen interaction with int'l financial organizations Finance 09:19
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology plans to implement projects in liberated territories Business 09:17
Azerbaijan records growth in Jan.2021 lending to agricultural sector Finance 09:04
Turkmenistan's Balkan region opens tender for recreation center construction Tenders 09:04
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 daily case count stands at 857 Kazakhstan 08:54
Turkey reports 11,322 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 08:52
Official says satisfied with results of human trial of Iranian COVID-19 vaccine Iran 08:49
WHO Europe hopeful Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Georgia in coming weeks Georgia 08:46
Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to Turkish side Politics 08:17
China sets modest GDP growth target as economy improves Other News 07:32
Kazakhstan may take part in restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands Business 07:30
Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Tonga evacuate people over tsunami threat Other News 06:49
6.5-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands region World 06:01
Uzbek and Belarusian experts to exchange experience in standardization Uzbekistan 05:10
Italy reports nearly 23,000 new COVID-19 cases as some see "third wave" Europe 03:52
5.9-magnitude quake jolts central Greece, no injuries reported Other News 02:48
Georgian Railway expects to refinance Eurobonds Transport 01:46
UK records another 6,573 coronavirus cases, 242 deaths Europe 01:16
Azerbaijan agrees to continue existing oil production cuts in April (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 01:02
7.3-magnitude quake hits waters off New Zealand Other News 00:33
Armenia can also benefit from regional transportation projects if behaves in normal way - President Aliyev Politics 00:01
Azerbaijan becomes one of Eurasia's main and reliable transportation, logistics hub - President Aliyev Politics 4 March 23:57
We invite ECO member states to benefit from “Zangazur corridor” - President of Azerbaijan Politics 4 March 23:56
We condemn unequal, unfair distribution of vaccines among developing and developed countries - President Aliyev Politics 4 March 23:50
Now we are looking into future - President Aliyev Politics 4 March 23:47
Military victory over Armenia on battlefield was also fully accomplished by political ways - President Aliyev Politics 4 March 23:41
Stronger Turkey is, stronger is Azerbaijan and all its partners - President Aliyev Politics 4 March 23:37
IAEA chief: Technical meeting with Iran to be held in April Iran 4 March 23:25
WHO praises Georgia for curbing Covid-19 Georgia 4 March 22:52
Belarusian BELAVIA airlines operating one-way flights on Baku-Minsk route Economy 4 March 22:04
Macron to spare Paris region from weekend lockdown, for now Europe 4 March 21:44
Kazakhstan determines priorities of foreign policy Business 4 March 20:48
Compliance services become more relevant in Azerbaijan - PASHA Bank Finance 4 March 20:47
All news