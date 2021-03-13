Weekly prices on Azerbaijani precious metals grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.13

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 50.87 manat (1.8 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,912.59 manat, which is by 0.4 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Mar. 1 2,972.34 Mar. 8 - Mar. 2 2,915.66 Mar. 9 2,871.46 Mar. 3 2,949.23 Mar. 10 2,913.05 Mar. 4 2,911.31 Mar. 11 2,943.53 Mar. 5 2,876.43 Mar. 12 2,922.33 Average weekly 2,924.994 Average weekly 2,912.59

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.0681 manat (2.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 43.92 manat, which is by 1.4 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Mar. 1 45.6236 Mar. 8 - Mar. 2 44.4843 Mar. 9 43.101 Mar. 3 45.3513 Mar. 10 43.862 Mar. 4 44.3974 Mar. 11 44.5573 Mar. 5 42.8392 Mar. 12 44.1691 Average weekly 44.54 Average weekly 43.92

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 92.07 manat (4.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,013.81 manat, which is by 0.7 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Mar. 1 2,061.9 Mar. 8 - Mar. 2 2,010.07 Mar. 9 1,961.57 Mar. 3 2,043.37 Mar. 10 1,975.69 Mar. 4 1,974.21 Mar. 11 2,064.34 Mar. 5 1,910.82 Mar. 12 2,053.64 Average weekly 2,000.074 Average weekly 2,013.81

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 34.21 manat (0.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,949.23 manat, which is by 1.3 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Mar. 1 3,977.56 Mar. 8 - Mar. 2 3,998.69 Mar. 9 3,955.93 Mar. 3 4,032.4 Mar. 10 3,920.08 Mar. 4 4,008.9 Mar. 11 3,930.77 Mar. 5 3,990.82 Mar. 12 3,990.14 Average weekly 4,001.674 Average weekly 3,949.23

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni