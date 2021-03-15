Uzbek currency rates for March 16

Finance 15 March 2021 17:40 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbek currency rates for March 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar has risen against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from March 16.

The American currency has risen in price this week by 9.68 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,528 soums.

The single European currency rose by 22.06 soums, amounting to 12,558 soums.

As for, the Russian currency, it also rose by 1.17 soums and currently amounts to 143.97 soums.

The official exchange rates of foreign currencies to the soum for accounting, statistical and other reporting, as well as the calculation of customs and other obligatory payments will be published by the Central Bank at 16:00 (GMT +5) every banking business day.

