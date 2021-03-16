Israel's annual inflation at zero, home prices up 4.3 pct

Israel's annual inflation over the past 12 months remained unchanged, according to a statement released by the state's Central Bureau of Statistics, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This is significantly far from the government inflation target of rising by 1 to 3 percent.

Since the beginning of 2021, Israeli inflation has increased by 0.2 percent, also lower than the target range.

According to the data, Israel's consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of inflation, increased by 0.3 percent in February after a 0.1-percent decline in January.

February's figure was mainly due to increases in prices of fresh fruits, clothing and transportation.

On the other hand, there have been declines in the prices of fresh vegetables and footwear.

The bureau also said that over the past year, home prices in Israel rose by 4.3 percent.