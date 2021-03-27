Iranian currency rates for March 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased compared to March 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,441 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 27 Iranian rial on March 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,920 57,533 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,716 44,900 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,861 4,885 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,866 4,889 1 Danish krone DKK 6,661 6,680 1 Indian rupee INR 580 579 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,005 138,963 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,099 26,938 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,315 38,569 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,406 5,407 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,301 33,411 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,470 29,325 1 South African rand ZAR 2,805 2,813 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,180 5,293 1 Russian ruble RUB 554 549 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,053 31,943 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,208 31,197 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,571 49,578 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,115 2,108 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,064 35,981 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,311 9,325 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,421 6,431 100 Thai baths THB 135,362 135,118 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,132 10,151 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,203 37,034 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,441 49,668 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,972 9,943 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,564 12,578 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,915 2,906 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,970 15,925 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,580 86,360 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,713 3,682 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 12,016

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 285,634 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,997 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 301,508 rials, and the price of $1 is 226,199 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 240,000-243,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 285,000-288,000 rials.