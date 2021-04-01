Azerbaijan talks share of bounder groups' loans in Credit Implementing Agency's portfolio

Finance 1 April 2021 13:31 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Very busy consultations are underway within tripartite working group - President Aliyev Politics 14:29
Azerbaijan to get another batch of COVID-19 vaccine soon – Chinese ambassador Society 14:26
Azerbaijani Central Bank shares data on March 2021 foreign exchange reserves Finance 14:23
Twitter leads in Mar.2021 ranking of most-used social networks in Azerbaijan ICT 14:18
Kazakhstan’s largest gas supply company to pay dividends for 2020 Business 14:12
Azerbaijan issues data on bank lending for early March 2021 Finance 14:09
Azerbaijan gets another batch of COVID-19 vaccine (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13:46
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 1 Society 13:42
President Aliyev receives chief technology officer of Turkey’s Baykar Makine company and CEO of ASELSAN​ (PHOTO) Politics 13:42
Azerbaijan shows footage from Udgun village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 13:35
Plant put into operation in Iran's Esfarayen Industrial Complex Business 13:33
Saudi design, construction company eyes creating health insurance system in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:33
Russia Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit India next week, Putin could follow for annual summit Other News 13:31
Azerbaijan talks share of bounder groups' loans in Credit Implementing Agency's portfolio Finance 13:31
Working to develop coastal connectivity between Mumbai, Surat and Saurashtra, says Mandaviya Other News 13:30
Jaishankar calls on Tajikistan Speaker; discusses parliamentary support for Indo-Tajik cooperation Other News 13:29
India Covid-19 vaccination for 45+: Third phase launched as cases rise Other News 13:27
Google retains popularity among search engines in Azerbaijan ICT 13:26
WB extends growth forecast for Azerbaijan's industrial sector till 2023 Business 13:26
Georgia reports 499 coronavirus cases for April 1 Georgia 13:24
Global Stats names Chrome as most popular browser in Azerbaijan for Mar.2021 ICT 13:24
Android OS continues to lead in Azerbaijani market ICT 13:23
Azerbaijani MFA talks travel to Turkey with biometric identity card Society 13:22
Azerbaijan sees increase in non-oil exports Business 13:21
Turkey discloses 2M2021 volume of food shipment via local ports Turkey 13:21
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund inks contract on consulting services Business 13:20
Infrastructure work completed in Iran's Garmsar Special Economic Zone Business 13:19
Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood getting stronger - Turkish FM Politics 13:19
Azerbaijani MPs to observe parliamentary election in Bulgaria Politics 13:19
Kazakhstan's Tethys to pursue private equity placement Business 13:16
Georgian Namakhvani HPP - one of most well-studied large infrastructure projects - Minister Oil&Gas 13:16
Tenth charter flight from Turkmenistan to Russia organized Transport 13:15
Auditing company BDO Georgia sums up its financial results of 2020 Finance 13:15
Uzbekistan begins mass COVID-19 vaccination Uzbekistan 13:14
Georgian PM appoints new ministers Georgia 13:14
Tethys oil&gas company looks to commission several wells in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 13:12
Uzbekistan plans to privatize significant share of state-owned enterprises Uzbekistan 13:12
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. reduces jet fuel exports Oil&Gas 13:11
Lari devaluation caused by depreciation of Turkish lira - NBG CEO Finance 13:08
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL A.S. reduces diesel imports Oil&Gas 13:00
OPEC+ hesitates between oil cuts rollover and increase Arab World 12:39
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy PM of Russia Alexei Overchuk (PHOTO) Politics 12:38
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Netherlands year-on-year Business 12:36
France ready to implement joint projects with Turkmenistan in agricultural sector Business 12:35
Euro zone inflation bounce masks weak trend Europe 12:33
Iran intends to sign strategic documents with neighboring countries Business 12:18
Uzbekistan, China agree on boosting dev’t of trade, economic, investment co-op for 2021-2025 Uzbekistan 12:17
Largest private sector’s copper cathode plant launched in Iran Business 12:14
EU's share in Azerbaijan's 2M2021 imports revealed Business 12:13
Turkey-Kazakhstan trade turnover for 2M2021 grows Turkey 12:10
WB says Azerbaijan's agricultural sector to improve in coming years Finance 12:08
Kazakhstan increases imports from Switzerland Business 11:43
Azerbaijan talks people to be able to take advantage of MHI, free of charge Society 11:42
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy electric engines Tenders 11:42
Iran may increase its exports to China several times Business 11:40
Lending to economy down in Kazakhstan - National Bank Finance 11:38
Details of sowing campaign in Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region revealed Business 11:35
Turkey unveils 2M2021 cargo shipment figures via Botas port Turkey 11:33
Azerbaijani MFA's chief leaves for Moscow to participate in CIS Ministerial Council Politics 11:31
2M2021 cargo movement data through Turkish Ambarli port revealed Turkey 11:29
Turkey reveals 2M2021 data on cargo shipment via local Aliaga port Turkey 11:27
Georgia's 2M2021 import of Turkish chemicals down in value Turkey 11:27
Details of exports from Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province announced Finance 11:26
Satti rig’s upgrade for BP project in Caspian is on track Oil&Gas 11:24
Mastercard to invest $100 million in Airtel Africa's mobile money unit US 11:17
Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy Oil&Gas 11:16
India & Bangladesh will power the recovery of South Asia’s economy, World Bank says Other News 11:09
Connectivity among BBIN continues to enhance Other News 11:05
Turkmenistan and Russia continue to discuss ways to develop co-op Business 10:56
Azerbaijan to appeal to FIFA on Armenia's provocation at game with Romania Society 10:52
Kazakh Gas Refinery opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 10:52
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Finance 10:51
Azerbaijan Railways expects to increase economic efficiency of current investment projects Transport 10:50
EDB forecasts active recovery growth of Kazakhstan's economy Business 10:48
Azerbaijani MP talks Germany's reaction to Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War Politics 10:45
Moody's improves forecast of Azerbaijan's banking system Finance 10:45
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rebound Finance 10:43
Value of cars imported by Uzbekistan from Turkey increases Turkey 10:41
Iran’s Bistoon Power Company reveals its production data Oil&Gas 10:39
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal in Q1 2021 revealed Oil&Gas 10:34
Mutual visa exemption between Azerbaijan, Turkey enters into force Politics 10:17
I am sure that we will all attend summit in Turkey in person - Azerbaijani president Politics 10:17
There is currently no territorial unit named Nagorno-Karabakh - Azerbaijani president Politics 10:16
Armenia still does not give us maps of minefields - President Aliyev Politics 10:15
Decision to separate Zangazur from Azerbaijan and annex it to Armenia led to geographical divide of Turkic world - president Politics 10:13
Fluxys Belgium boosts investments in property, plant and equipment Oil&Gas 10:12
Azerbaijan's Zangazur will now play role of uniting Turkic world - President Aliyev Politics 10:11
Azerbaijan could've easily entered territory of Armenia, says President Aliyev Politics 10:10
President Aliyev expresses deep gratitude to Turkey, its President Erdogan for support Politics 10:07
Fluxys Belgium sees increase in generated consolidated turnover Oil&Gas 10:02
World Bank forecasts partial recovery of Uzbekistan’s economy from consequences of COVID-19 Uzbekistan 10:02
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 1 Finance 10:00
International organizations always supported Azerbaijan's position - president Politics 09:59
Karabakh issue could have been resolved peacefully long ago if pressure had been put on Armenia - Ilham Aliyev Politics 09:58
SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal undergoing NDT inspection process of facilities Oil&Gas 09:57
Most serious answer to Armenia was given on battlefield - Azerbaijani president Politics 09:56
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved - President Aliyev Politics 09:54
Building of so-called parliament of so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” to be demolished - President Aliyev Politics 09:53
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for April 1 Uzbekistan 09:40
Azerbaijan's public debt ratio to GDP to gradually decrease by 2023 - WB Finance 09:40
