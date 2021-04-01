Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rebound
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.1
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rose on April 1 compared to previous days, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 54.978 manat or $32.34 (1.93 percent), amounting to 2,910.094 manat or $1,711, and an ounce of silver - by 0.757 manat or 45 cents (1.87 percent), amounting to 41.3338 manat or $24.31.
The cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 41.7605 manat or $24.56 (2.11 percent) and amounted to 2016.268 manat or $, and an ounce of palladium - by 24.99 manat or $14.7 (0.56 percent), amounting to 4,452.0195 manat or $2,618.
In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 62.2455 manat or $36.61 (2.1 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 4.2898 manat or $2.52 (9.4 percent). An ounce of platinum fell by 45.628 manat or $26.84 (2.2 percent), while an ounce of palladium rose by 474.4615 manat or $279 (11.9 percent).
On an annualized basis, gold rose by 213.9025 manat or $125.8 (7.9 percent), silver - by 17.4067 manat or $10.2 (72.7 percent), platinum - by 776.832 manat or $45.69 (62.7 percent), and palladium - by 448.12 manat or $26.36 (11.2 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Apr.1, 2021
|
2,910.094
|
41.3338
|
2,016.268
|
4,452.0195
|
Mar.31, 2021
|
2,855.116
|
40.5768
|
1,974.5075
|
4,427.0295
|
Mar.1, 2021
|
2,972.3395
|
45.6236
|
2,061.896
|
3,977.558
|
Apr.1, 2020
|
2,696.1915
|
23.9271
|
1,239.436
|
4,003.8995
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
1.93
|
1.87
|
2.11
|
0.56
|
in %
|
-62.2455
|
-4.2898
|
-45.628
|
474.4615
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-2.1
|
-9.4
|
-2.2
|
11.9
|
in %
|
213.9025
|
17.4067
|
776.832
|
448.12
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
7.9
|
72.7
|
62.7
|
11.2
|
in %
|
1.93
|
1.87
|
2.11
|
0.56
