Finance 12 April 2021 09:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War was victory of entire Turkic world - SecGen Politics 10:18
Iran signs MoU with Belarus Politics 10:17
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.12 Finance 10:04
Iranian currency rates for April 12 Finance 10:03
Russian expert says commission needs to be set up to demand mine maps from Armenia Politics 09:54
Croatia, Azerbaijan mull prospects for developing energy co-op Oil&Gas 09:53
Turkic-speaking states to hold business forum on restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Politics 09:51
Number of ships received by Turkish Kocaeli port in 2M2021 disclosed Turkey 09:50
Turkey reveals 2M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Georgia Turkey 09:47
France's 1Q2021 import of Turkish grains, legumes up in value Turkey 09:46
Turkey reveals 1Q2021 figures on electrical goods exports to Georgia Turkey 09:45
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 09:43
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal revealed Oil&Gas 09:40
Iran may build small NPPs on lands with high electricity consumption Nuclear Program 09:38
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Chabahar port declines Transport 09:34
Iran discloses volume of electricity generated in Khuzestan Province Oil&Gas 09:33
Iran's trade turnover through Amirabad customs announced Business 09:32
India overtakes Brazil as world's second worst-hit country by COVID-19 Other News 09:30
Georgia-Hungary bilateral trade increases Business 08:49
Iran Air to resume flights to the UK soon Iran 08:17
608 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan in past day Kazakhstan 08:04
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani ICT sector ICT 07:50
Brazil sees 1,803 COVID-19 deaths; Chinese vaccine found 50.7% effective against variant Other News 07:23
Turkey confirms 50,678 new COVID-19 cases, 3,849,011 in total Turkey 07:11
S. Korea reports 587 more COVID-19 cases, 110,146 in total Other News 06:12
Cargo movements in Iran’s Anzali port soar Transport 05:10
5.2-magnitude quake hits Mariana Islands region Other News 03:28
COVID-19 death toll in U.S. California exceeds 60,000 US 02:26
Saudi-led coalition intercepts explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen's Houthis Arab World 01:29
Israeli scientists discover way to block spread of brain cancer Israel 00:40
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 11 April 23:58
5 IS militants killed in airstrike in Iraq Arab World 11 April 23:52
South Korean PM arrives in Tehran Iran 11 April 23:17
Kyrgyzstan's referendum on new Constitution takes place, turnout was 36.75% Kyrgyzstan 11 April 22:44
Turkey to emerge from auto chip crisis through local production Turkey 11 April 22:11
Trend, Kabar news agencies talk joint projects, agree to expand co-op Society 11 April 21:47
Iran's Saipa Group declares its manufacturing data Business 11 April 20:48
Uzbekistan to commission its first solar power plant in September Uzbekistan 11 April 20:47
Exports from Iran's Isfahan Province decreases Business 11 April 20:45
Iran - among major countries in terms of diversity in nuclear industry Nuclear Program 11 April 20:43
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling Finance 11 April 20:39
Cargo transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in Q1 2021 increases Transport 11 April 20:37
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 12 Oil&Gas 11 April 20:36
Pakistan extends full support for reconstruction of Azerbaijani liberated lands - expert Politics 11 April 20:30
Northeastern Iranian Prov exports $3b non-oil products Business 11 April 20:15
Kazakhstan reveals plans on rising petrochemicals production Oil&Gas 11 April 20:11
Int'l community should be involved in restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands - expert Politics 11 April 20:07
Azerbaijani FM takes part in round table organized by ADA University (PHOTO) Politics 11 April 20:06
Europe needs a more ambitious COVID recovery plan, says France's Beaune Europe 11 April 19:47
Azerbaijan publishes latest data on vaccinated citizens Society 11 April 19:17
Local elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Voting ends Kyrgyzstan 11 April 19:05
NCDC Head: Georgia's epidemiological situation deteriorates Georgia 11 April 18:45
Turkey successfully tests hybrid rocket engine for moon mission Turkey 11 April 18:40
Azerbaijan confirms 2,414 more COVID-19 cases, 1,695 recoveries Society 11 April 18:37
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 4.34 mln: Africa CDC Other News 11 April 18:35
Those who ordered missile strikes on Ganja are responsible for war crimes - top official Politics 11 April 17:55
Glad to see that Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is over - Hungarian official Politics 11 April 17:45
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender for plumbing materials purchase Tenders 11 April 17:34
Azerbaijan showed great heroism during Karabakh war - Turkish Presidential Administration rep (Exclusive) (VIDEO) Politics 11 April 17:10
Iran - one of radioactive drugs exporters Nuclear Program 11 April 16:54
Turkey names 2M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Ukraine Turkey 11 April 16:20
Visit of Turkic Council’s delegation to Azerbaijan’s Ganja city starts (PHOTO) Politics 11 April 16:08
Goal of Turkic Council’s delegation's visit to Aghdam was to see Armenian savagery - Assistant to president Politics 11 April 15:45
Azerbaijan's Aghdam - clear example of urbicide, says top official (PHOTO) Politics 11 April 15:39
UAE selects first Arab woman for astronaut training Arab World 11 April 15:15
Azerbaijan moving to new stage of its development – Uzbek Information and Mass Communications Agency rep Politics 11 April 14:54
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender for purchase of material, technical resources Tenders 11 April 14:47
Cargo movements in Iran’s Bushehr port grow Transport 11 April 14:40
Kazakhstan’s Vagonservice company opens tender to buy oil filters ICT 11 April 14:38
Situation in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district - unprecedented barbarism - Turkish Presidential Administration rep (VIDEO) Politics 11 April 14:37
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 11 Society 11 April 14:20
Indonesia's 6.1-magnitude quake leaves 8 deaths Other News 11 April 14:05
Delegation of Turkic Council reviews building of Aghdam Drama Theater destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO) Politics 11 April 13:45
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction mid-term government bonds Finance 11 April 13:41
Russia reports over 8,700 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 11 April 13:29
Turkmen company exports batch of formwork sheets to Turkey Business 11 April 13:11
Delegation of Turkic Council visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Juma Mosque (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11 April 13:07
Delegation of Turkic Council visits Imarat cemetery destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11 April 12:51
President Ilham Aliyev plays very important consolidating role in Turkic Council - SecGen (EXCLUSIVE) Politics 11 April 12:30
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange disclosed Business 11 April 12:03
Georgia reports 707 coronavirus cases, 592 recoveries, 8 deaths Georgia 11 April 12:01
Uzbekistan, Turkey strengthen trade, economic co-op Uzbekistan 11 April 12:01
Visit of Turkic Council's delegation to liberated Aghdam starts (PHOTO) Politics 11 April 11:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 11 April 11:13
8 rescued, 21 trapped in coal mine accident in Xinjiang Other News 11 April 10:59
Iran discloses details of exports from industrial parks of Semnan Province Business 11 April 10:44
Accident reported at Iran's nuclear facility Nuclear Program 11 April 10:41
Copper ores and concentrates rank first in list of Georgian export Business 11 April 10:38
Azerbaijani MoD shows footage from Fuzuli's Ashaghi Rafadinli village (VIDEO) Politics 11 April 10:32
President of Kyrgyzstan casts vote in local council elections, referendum Kyrgyzstan 11 April 10:07
India records over 150,000 daily COVID-19 cases, tally at 13,358,805 Other News 11 April 10:01
Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone Arab World 11 April 09:29
Turkmenistan signs decree on rice production Business 11 April 09:11
Number of enterprises put into operation in Iran's Gilan Province revealed Business 11 April 09:08
Azerbaijani Gadabay's Executive Office to engage landscaping services via tender Tenders 11 April 09:01
Turkish Airlines to put its 737 Max jets back in the air next week Transport 11 April 08:32
Kazakh COVID-19 vaccine to be bottled in Turkey Kazakhstan 11 April 08:24
Submarine cable to connect electrical networks of Georgia, Europe to be additional direct channel for telecommunication traffic Oil&Gas 11 April 07:30
IMF, World Bank urged to contain pandemic with fair, efficient distribution of vaccines World 11 April 06:44
South Korean battery makers agree last-minute deal in boost to Biden's EV policy Business 11 April 05:39
